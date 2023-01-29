SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 19 & Match 20

The Sloggers will take on the Pirates (SLG vs PIR) in Match 19 and Match 20 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 on Monday, January 30. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will host these two contests.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 19 & Match 20.

The Pirates have had a great tournament so far, winning six of their eight games and are currently on a two-game winning streak. The likes of Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, and Christian Rocca have all delivered outstanding performances, and they are the team to watch in today's game.

The Sloggers, on the other hand, will come into this match on the back of a close victory over Rugby CC, where they won by just one run. They have six points after seven games and are in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Given the Pirates' form and the Sloggers' urgency to win, we could be in for a cracking ECS Gibraltar T10 encounter on Monday.

SLG vs PIR Match Details

Match 19 and 20 of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on January 30 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 12:00 pm and 02:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Sloggers vs Pirates, Match 19 & 20, ECS Gibraltar T10.

Date and Time: January 30, 2023, 12:00 pm & 02:00 pm IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

SLG vs PIR, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex is pretty balanced, so batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball, though there may not be much in the wicket for spinners.

Since the average first-innings score at the venue is 78 runs, chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

SLG vs PIR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sloggers: L W L L W.

Pirates: W W W L L.

SLG vs PIR Probable Playing XI

SLG Team/Injury News

No injury updates for the Sloggers heading into this match.

SLG Probable Playing XI

Julian Freyone, Bryan Zammit, Mark Bacarese (wk), Kabir Mirpuri, Garry Turner-Bone, Aaron Baglietto, Emerson Rovegno, Charles Harrison (c), Christian Barbara, Joseph Neale, Jawwad Bokhari.

PIR Team/Injury News

No injury updates for the Pirates ahead of this must-win encounter.

PIR Probable Playing XI

Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Christian Rocca (c & wk), Lorne Burns, Michael Lamin, Steven Gilbert, Richard Cunningham, Suresh Nelakurthi, Julian Santos, Ashish Gianani, Nishant Joshi.

Today's SLG vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lorne Burns (58 runs & two wickets in five games)

Lorne Burns has scored 58 runs at an average of 11.60 in five matches. While he is listed as a wicketkeeper, Burns has also nabbed two wickets when called upon to roll his arm.

Overall, he is a safe bet behind the stumps for your fantasy team for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Julian Freyone (139 runs in seven games; Average: 19.85)

Julian Freyone has impressed a lot with his batting at the top of the order and has scored 139 runs at an average of 19.85 in seven games so far. He could be a crucial pick for your SLG vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kenroy Nestor (215 runs & four wickets in 8 games, Average: 35.83 )

Kenroy Nestor is a superb all-rounder who has played brilliantly in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 215 runs at an average of 35.83 to sit second in the runscoring charts. Additionally, Nestor has also taken four wickets in eight games, proving his ability to deliver in both the batting and bowling departments.

This makes him a must-have in your Dream11 Fantasy team for the matches on Monday.

Top Bowler Pick

Richard Cunningham (Six wickets in eight games, Average: 15.83)

Richard Cunningham has been an economical bowler for his side so far and could be a key pick for your SLG vs PIR fantasy team. Cunningham has picked up six wickets in eight games at an average of 15.83 and will be raring to deliver once again in these two contests.

SLG vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

Andrew Reyes

Andrew Reyes has been one of his team's most valuable players. He has amassed 104 runs and has scalped seven wickets at an average of 13.42 in eight games.

Reyes is surely a must-have and an excellent captaincy choice for your SLG vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

Kabir Mirpuri

Kabir Mirpuri has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good vice-captaincy pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this match. He has picked up seven wickets at an outstanding average of 11.42 in as many games in this year's ECS Gibraltar T10.

5 Must-Picks for SLG vs PIR, Match 19 & 20

Christian Barbara

Joseph Neale

Nishant Joshi

Michael Lamin

Steven Gilbert

SLG vs PIR match expert tips

Bryan Zammit is one of the best all-rounders from the Sloggers' outfit and has been a consistent performer in this tournament. He has scored 198 runs at an average of 33.00 and has picked up three wickets.

Zammit could be an excellent multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy team heading into the two matches on Monday.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19 & Match 20, Head-to-Head League

Sloggers vs Pirates Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: L Burns, C Rocca.

Batters: J Freyone, Nikhil Joshi.

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Bryan Zammit, Kabir Mirpuri, K Bokhari.

Bowlers: Richard Cunningham, J Santos.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 19 & Match 20, Grand League

Sloggers vs Pirates Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: L Burns.

Batters: J Freyone, Nikhil Joshi.

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Bryan Zammit, Kabir Mirpuri, K Bokhari.

Bowlers: Richard Cunningham, J Santos, Turner Bone.

