SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 31 & Match 32

Sloggers (SLG) will take on Pirates (PIR) in Match 31 and Match 32 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 on February 5. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will host these two contests. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 31 and Match 32.

The Sloggers have played 13 matches in the tournament and have managed to win just four of them. They are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.489. The team will be looking to win two matches and get back to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the Pirates are having a rocky ride in the tournament. They have played 14 matches so far and have managed to win seven of them. The Pirates are in the second-last spot and will look to improve their position with a win in these two matches.

SLG vs PIR Match Details

Match 31 and 32 of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 5 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 12.00 am and 2.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Matches: Sloggers vs Pirates, Match 31 & 32, ECS Gibraltar T10.

Date and Time: February 5, 2023, 12.00 am and 2.00 am IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

SLG vs PIR, Pitch Report

The pitch has been good for batting, especially in the first innings. Teams batting first have enjoyed the best of batting conditions and it has been difficult to chase down targets.

Last five matches at the venue (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won batting second: 1

Average first innings score: 97

Average second innings score: 75

SLG vs PIR Form Guide

Sloggers: W-L-W-L-L

Pirates: L-L-L-L-L

SLG vs PIR Probable Playing XI

SLG Team/Injury News

No major updates.

SLG Probable Playing XI

Julian Freyone, Bryan Zammit, Mark Bacarese (wk), Kabir Mirpuri, Garry Turner-Bone, Aaron Baglietto, Emerson Rovegno, Charles Harrison (c), Christian Barbara, Joseph Neale, and Jawwad Bokhari.

PIR Team/Injury News

No major updates

PIR Probable Playing XI

Kenroy Nestor, Jonathan West, Ryan Grimes, Michael Lamin, Richard Cunningham, Steven Gilbert, Ashish Gianani, Robert Alexander, Andrew Reyes, Keld Van Schreven, and Paul Grant.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kabir Mirpuri

Kabir Mirpuri has been very consistent with the bat in the tournament. His consistent performance rate makes him a great pick for the match.

Batter

Julian Freyone

Julian Freyone has been in decent form in the tournament. Freyone is the best choice among the options available for this match.

All-rounder

Kenroy Nestor

Kenroy Nestor has been delivering with his all-round abilities in this tournament. His ability to impact a match with both the bat and the ball makes Nestor a hot pick for the match.

Bowlers

Richard Cunningham

Richard Cunningham has done a good job with the ball in this tournament. His ability to scalp wickets at crucial junctures makes him one of the safest picks for the match.

SLG vs PIR Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Kenroy Nestor

Kenroy Nestor has been brilliant with his all-round performances in the tournament. He has the ability to score big and also pick up wickets at crucial stages. This makes him a good choice for the role of captain or vice-captain for the match.

Andrew Reyes

Andrew Reyes has been a key cog in the Pirates machinery for this tournament. He has been impactful with both the bat and the ball. Investing 8.5 credits on him might turn out to be very profitable.

Five Must-Picks for SLG vs PIR, Match 31 & 32

Andrew Reyes

Kenroy Nester

Richard Cunningham

Julian Freyone

Kabir Mirpuri

SLG vs PIR match expert tips

The pitch will be very good for batting, especially in the first innings. So, top-order batters from the team that bats first can be good picks for the match.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31 & Match 32, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kabir MirpuriBatters: Julian Freyone, C Navas, A Gianani

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, J Bokhari, R Hancock

Bowlers: Richard Cunningham, J Santos, R Gonzalez

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 31 & Match 32, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kabir Mirpuri

Batters: Julian Freyone, C Navas, A Gianani

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, J Bokhari, R Hancock

Bowlers: Richard Cunningham, J Santos, R Gonzalez

