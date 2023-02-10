SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar, Matches 43 & 44

The Sloggers (SLG) will take on the Pirates (PIR) in back-to-back ECS T10 Gibraltar matches at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SLG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Sloggers are at the bottom of the table, having won only four out of their 18 matches this season. The Pirates have been much more dominant and are second in the standings with 10 wins and as many losses.

SLG vs PIR Match Details, ECS T10 Gibraltar

The 43rd and 44th matches of ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 11 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The match is set to take place at 12:00 AM and 2:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLG vs PIR, ECS T10 Gibraltar, Matches 43 & 44

Date and Time: 11th February 2022, 12:00 AM and 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SLG vs PIR Pitch Report

The Europa Sports Complex offers a great batting surface in this format. Bowlers may struggle to stop the flow of runs.

Last 5 matches (ECS T10 Gibraltar)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 89.75

Average second-innings score: 82.5

SLG vs PIR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sloggers: NR-NR-L-L-L

Pirates: L-L-W-L-W

SLG vs PIR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sloggers injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Sloggers Probable Playing 11

Julian Freyone, Bryan Zammit, Mark Bacarese (wk), Kabir Mirpuri, Garry Turner-Bone, Aaron Baglietto, Emerson Rovegno, Charles Harrison (c), Christian Barbara, Joseph Neale, and Jawwad Bokhari.

Pirates injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Pirates Probable Playing 11

Kenroy Nestor, Jonathan West, Ryan Grimes, Michael Lamin, Richard Cunningham, Steven Gilbert, Ashish Gianani, Robert Alexander, Andrew Reyes, Keld Van Schreven, and Paul Grant.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

R Grimes (14 matches, 71 runs and 5 wickets)

R Grimes has scored 71 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 102.90. He has also taken five wickets.

Top Batter pick

J Freyone (18 matches, 334 runs, Strike Rate: 112.08)

J Freyone is the Sloggers' leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Gibraltar with 334 runs in 18 matches at an average of 20.88.

Top All-rounder pick

A Reyes (13 matches, 128 runs and 7 wickets)

A Reyes has struck 128 runs at a strike rate of over 116 in addition to taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.88.

Top Bowler pick

R Cunningham (20 matches, 14 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.85)

R Cunningham is his side's highest wicket-taker for his side with 14 scalps to his name in 20 games.

SLG vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

K Nestor

K Nestor is the highest run-scorer for the Pirates in the competition, having hammered 435 runs in 17 games at an average of 36.25 and a wonderful strike rate of over 158. Nestor has also taken seven wickets and could prove to be a great captaincy choice for your SLG vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

K Mirpuri

K Mirpuri has scored 179 runs in 19 matches at a strike rate of 109.15 while also picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.23.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SLG vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points K Nestor 435 runs and 7 wickets 943 points K Mirpuri 179 runs and 9 wickets 656 points R Cunningham 14 wickets 604 points A Reyes 128 runs and 7 wickets 534 points J Freyone 334 runs 496 points

SLG vs PIR match expert tips

K Nestor has been outrageously good across both departments and can prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your SLG vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 43 & 44, Head to Head League

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 43 & 44, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: K Mirpuri, R Grimes

Batters: J Freyone, A Gianani, D Robeson

All-rounders: K Nestor, A Reyes (vc), J Bokhari, B Zammit

Bowlers: R Cunningham (c), G Turner-Bone

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 43 & 44, Grand League

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team, Matches 43 & 44, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: K Mirpuri (vc), R Grimes

Batters: J Freyone, A Gianani, N Joshi

All-rounders: K Nestor (c), A Reyes, J Bokhari, B Zammit

Bowlers: R Cunningham, G Turner-Bone

