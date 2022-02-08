SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match 19 & 20

Sloggers (SLG) will take on the Pirates (PIR) in the 19th and 20th matches of the European T10 Gibraltar 2022. The games will take place on Tuesday, February 8, at the Europa Sports Complex Stadium in Gibraltar.

The Pirates ended their losing streak after beating Bavaria in their previous match by 22 runs. Batters returning to form will boost the team's confidence and they will be looking forward to another win when they face the Sloggers.

Sloggers' journey so far has been quite unpredictable. They have suffered defeats in matches they could have won, thus suffering a lot in the points table.

SLG vs PIR Probable Playing XIs

SLG XI

Bryan Zammit, Mark Bacarese, Karyon Stagno, Julian Freyone, Paul Buttigieg, Christian Barbara, Luke Collado, Ryan Gonzalez, Charles Harrison, Matt Hunter, Emerson Rovegno

PIR XI

Kieron Ferrary (c & wk), Louis Bruce, Adetayo Atoloye, Stevan Gillbert, Ravi Panchal, Richard Hatchman, James Stephenson, Mark Garratt, Asif Tarar, Sebastian Suarez, Arun Purushotham

Match Details

Match: Sloggers vs Pirates, Fancode European T10 Gibraltar 2022.

Date and Time: February 8, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex Stadium, Gibraltar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports complex has been a balanced one so far this tournament. That trend is expected to continue in this game.

Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch. Anything above 80 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today's SLG vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kieron Ferrary: The keeper-batter has collected 125 runs in his last six innings at an average of 20.83. He is expected to play a key role in this match.

Batters

Julian Freyone: He has scored 142 runs in his last six games at an average of 23.66. Freyone's batting prowess at the top of the order makes him a must-have in your SLG vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Mark Bacarese: He is one of the top all-rounders in his team. Bacarese has scored 139 runs and picked up four wickets in his last four games in the tournament so far.

He could prove to be a valuable pick for your SLG vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ryan Gonzalez: He has been in good form with the ball, picking up four wickets in his last six games, and is also quite handy with his batting. That makes Gonzalez a must-have in your SLG vs PIR Dream11 fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in SLG vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Ric Hatchman (PIR): 113 points

Kayron Stagno (SLG): 260 points

Luke Collado (SLG): 160 points

Key stats for SLG vs PIR Dream11 prediction team

Louis Bruce - 79 runs and three wickets in his last six games; batting average: 13.16.

Matt Hunter – 9 runs and five wickets in his last six games; bowling average: 21.5.

Ravi Panchal - 66 runs and two wickets in his last six games; batting average: 11.00.

SLG vs PIR Dream11 Prediction

SLG vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kieron Ferrary, Julian Freyone, Adetayo Atoloye, Karyon Stagno, Ravi Panchal, Matt Hunter, Mark Bacarese, Louis Bruce, Richard Hatchman, Charles Harrison, Ryan Gonzalez

Captain: Mark Bacarese. Vice-captain: Louis Bruce

SLG vs PIR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Luke Collado, Kieron Ferrary, Julian Freyone, Adetayo Atoloye, Karyon Stagno, Matt Hunter, Mark Bacarese, Louis Bruce, Richard Hatchman, Sebastian Suarez, Ryan Gonzalez

Captain: Mark Bacarese. Vice-captain: Karyon Stagno.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar