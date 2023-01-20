SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar, Match 1

The first match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will see Sloggers squaring off against Rugby CC (SLG vs RGC) on Friday, January 20. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Rugby CC have various in-form players, while the Sloggers have a young squad of promising players.

The Sloggers will give it their all to win the match, but Rugby CC are expected to win this encounter.

SLG vs RGC Match Details

The first match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on January 20 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Sloggers vs Rugby CC, Match 1, ECS T10 Gibraltar.

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, 10:30 PM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar.

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, but batters who are technically talented and clever with their stroke selection will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will likely prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

SLG vs RGC Form Guide

SLG - Will be playing their first match.

RGC - Will be playing their first match.

SLG vs RGC Probable Playing XI

SLG Playing XI

No injury updates for Sloggers heading into this encounter.

Luke Collado (wk), Lee James Graham, Mark Casciaro, Julian Freyone, Joseph Neale, Paul Buttigieg, Christian Navas, Phillip Davitt, Matthew Reoch, Obdulio Bacarese, Damien Delgado.

RGC Playing XI

No injury updates for Rugby CC ahead of this opening encounter.

Chris Watkins (wk), Harry Pile, Nikhil Advani, Robert Azopardi, Jamie Templeton, Damian White, Jack Milner, James Munden, Iain Latin, Zachary Simpson, John Mathews

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Collado

L Collado is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your fantasy team for this match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match.

C Watkins is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Advani

J Freyone and N Advani are the two best batter picks for your SLG vs RGC Dream11 fantasy team. D Quach played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for your fantasy outfit.

All-rounders

A Adetayo

D Barley and A Adetayo are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team for this match. They are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, giving them an opportunity to deliver plenty of points.

J Bokhari is another good pick for you to consider adding to your fantasy team.

Bowlers

M Hunter

The top bowler picks for your SLG vs RGC Dream11 fantasy team are M Hunter and R Hatchman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

J Mathews is another good pick for you to add to your fantasy outfit.

SLG vs RGC match captain and vice-captain choices

N Advani

N Advani will bat in the top order and is also expected to complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in this match for his team.

A Adetayo

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Adetayo the captain of your grand league teams. He will bat in the middle order and is expected to complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for SLG vs RGC, Match 1

A Adetayo

N Advani

J Freyone

D Barley

D Quach

Sloggers vs Rugby CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their full quota of overs. Making them your captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Sloggers vs Rugby CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Sluggers vs Rugby CC ECS T10 Gibraltar Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Collado.

Batters: N Advani, J Freyone, D Quach.

All-rounders: A Adetayo, D Barley, J Bokhari.

Bowlers: M Hunter, R Hatchman, J Mathews, E Rovegno.

Sloggers vs Rugby CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Sluggers vs Rugby CC ECS T10 Gibraltar Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Watkins.

Batters: N Advani, J Freyone, D Quach, A Buchanan.

All-rounders: A Adetayo, D Barley, J Bokhari.

Bowlers: M Hunter, R Hatchman, E Rovegno.

