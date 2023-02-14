SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar, Match 51 & 52

Sloggers (SLG) will take on Rugby CC (RGC) in the Match 51 & 52 of the ECS Gibraltar at Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Sunday, February 15. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs RGC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 51 & 52.

Sloggers have had a miserable campaign so far and are lying at the bottom of the table. They have won only four of their 24 matches and have lost 16 matches. Sloggers have only been able to pick up 14 points and are yet to win a game in February.

Meanwhile, Rugby CC are second from bottom in the standings. They have won 10 matches and have 12 losses to their name. They are arriving into this game after suffering a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Pirates and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

SLG vs RGC Match Details, Match 51 & 52

The Match 51 & 52 of ECS Gibraltar will be played on February 15 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The match is set to take place at 12.00 am and 2.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLG vs RGC, ECS Gibraltar, Match 51 & 52

Date and Time: February 15, 2022, 12:.00 am and 2.00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SLG vs RGC Pitch Report

The Europa Sports Complex has been great for batting in this format of the game. Bowlers have had to struggle to influence proceedings. Pacers might find some purchase here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 89.75

Average second innings score: 82.5

SLG vs RGC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Sloggers: NR-NR-NR-L-L

Rugby CC: L-W-L-L-NR

SLG vs RGC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sloggers Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Sloggers Probable Playing 11

Julian Freyone, Bryan Zammit, Mark Bacarese (wk), Kabir Mirpuri, Garry Turner-Bone, Aaron Baglietto, Emerson Rovegno, Charles Harrison (c), Christian Barbara, Joseph Neale, and Jawwad Bokhari.

Rugby CC Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Rugby CC Probable Playing 11

Iain Latin, Nikhil Advani, Matthew Warner, John Matthews, Mohamed Roshan, Christopher Gomila, Kamran Chaudhary, Bjorn Smith, Thomas Ramagge, Zachary Simpson, Russell Williams.

SLG vs RGC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

K Mirpuri (19 matches, 179 runs, Strike Rate: 109.15)

K Mirpuri is a great wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 179 runs in 19 matches at a strike rate of 109.15. He is also the leading wicket-taker for his side with nine scalps.

Top Batter pick

J Freyone (18 matches, 334 runs, Strike Rate: 112.08)

J Freyone is on top of the scoring charts for Sloggers. He has amassed 334 runs in 18 matches at an average of 20.88.

Top All-rounder pick

J Bokhari (13 matches, 115 runs and 8 wickets)

J Bokhari has done well in both departments for his side. He has scored 115 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of over 135. Bokhari has also scalped eight wickets at an economy of 6.41.

Top Bowler pick

Z Simpson (19 matches, 17 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.46)

Z Simpson is the highest wicket-taker for his team. He has scalped 17 wickets at an economy of 10.46 and will be looking for more victims here.

SLG vs RGC match captain and vice-captain choices

I Latin

I Latin is the leading run-scorer in the competition by some distance. He has smacked 777 runs from 23 matches at an average of over 45. Latin also has a terrific strike rate of 168.18 and has scored four half-centuries. He has also taken seven wickets and will prove to be a great captaincy choice for your SLG vs RGC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

N Advani

N Advani has scored 238 runs from 20 matches at a strike rate of over 106. Advani has also scalped nine wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for SLG vs RGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points I Latin 777 runs and 7 wickets 1529 points N Advani 238 runs and 9 wickets 716 points Z Simpson 17 wickets 698 points K Mirpuri 179 runs 656 points J Bokhari 115 runs and 8 wickets 521 points

SLG vs RGC match expert tips

I Latin is comfortably the best player in the tournament. He has hammered 777 runs so far while no other player has more than 500. Latin has also been useful with the ball and having him as a captain is a no brainer.

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 51 & 52, Head to Head League

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Mirpuri, D Barley

Batter: N Advani, J Freyone

All-rounder: I Latin, J Bokhari, B Zammit, A Adetayo

Bowler: Z Simpson, T Ramagge, J Mathews

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 51 & 52, Grand League

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Mirpuri, D Barley

Batter: N Advani, J Freyone

All-rounder: I Latin, J Bokhari, B Zammit, M Bacarese

Bowler: Z Simpson, T Ramagge, J Mathews

Poll : 0 votes