SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 15 & Match 16

The Sloggers (SLG) will take on Rugby CC (RGC) in Match 15 and Match 16 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Saturday, January 28. Ahead of the matches, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs RGC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 15 & Match 16.

Rugby CC have played six matches so far in the tournament. They have won three and lost as many and are currently the third-placed team in the points table. Rugby CC will look to win this match and improve their position in the league table.

The Sloggers have played five matches in the tournament. They have managed to win just two of their outings while losing three. Sloggers are in desperate need of a win to be able to rise through the ranks in the tournament.

SLG vs RGC Match Details, Match 15 & Match 16

Match 15 and Match 16 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 will be played on January 28 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 12.00 am and 2.00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLG vs RGC, ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 15 & Match 16

Date and Time: January 28, 2023, 12.00 am and 2. 00 am IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

ETR vs PIR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex looks like a balanced one. Both the batters and bowlers will be having a good time here and hence, fierce competition can be expected.

Last five matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won batting second: 4

Average score batting first: 82

Average score batting second: 80

SLG vs RGC Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Sloggers: won two of their five matches

Rugby CC: Won three of their six matches

SLG vs RGC probable playing XIs for today’s match

Sloggers Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Sloggers Probable Playing XI

Bryan Zammitt, Julian Freyone, Kayron Stagno, Rahul Daswani, Kabir Mirpuri, Lee James Graham, Christian Barbara, Damien Delgado, Sean Celecia, Charles Harrison, and Luke Collado.

Rugby CC Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Rugby CC Probable Playing XI

Iain Latin, Dave Barley, Jamie Templeton, Christopher Gomila, Robert Azopardi, Zachary Simpson, Chris Watkins, Harry Pile, Kamran Chaudhary, Steve Cary, and Thomas Ramagge

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kayron Stagno (6 Matches, 278 Points)

Kayron Stagno has been very consistent with the bat in this tournament. He has picked up 46 points in each match and is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category.

Batter

Julian Freyone (6 Matches, 147 Points)

Julian Freyone has picked up 24.5 points per match on an average in this tournament. He seems to be the most consistent among the options available for this match. This makes him the best choice from this category.

All-rounder

Iain Latin (6 Matches, 522 Points)

Iain Latin has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He is making valuable contributions in both his trades and hence will be a brilliant choice for the match.

Bowler

Thomas Ramagge (6 Matches, 212 Points)

Thomas Ramagge has been in great form with the ball in hand in this tournament. His ability to pick up wickets at any stage of the game makes him a must-pick for the match.

SLG vs RGC Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Iain Latin

Iain Latin's all-round performance and consistency in the tournament makes him a brilliant choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Bryan Zammit

Bryan Zammit has been good with both the bat and the ball for his team. His ability to impact the match with either of the trades makes him a good choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-picks for SLG vs RGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Iain Latin

Bryan Zammit

Kabir Mirpuri

Dave Barley

Kayron Stagno

SLG vs RGC Match Expert Tips

Bryan Zammit will be a very important pick for the match. His all-round performance in the tournament is something that cannot be ignored in the match.

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Stagno

Batters: N Advani, J Freyone, R Daswani

All-rounders: D Barley, I Latin, B Zammit, K Mirpuri

Bowlers: Z Simpson, J Matthews, T Ramagge

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Stagno

Batters: N Advani, J Freyone, R Daswani

All-rounders: D Barley, I Latin, B Zammit, K Mirpuri

Bowlers: Z Simpson, J Matthews, T Ramagge

