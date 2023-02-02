SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS Gibraltar T10, Match 27 & Match 28

The Sloggers (SLG) will take on Rugby CC (RGC) in Match 27 and Match 28 of the ECS Gibraltar T10 on February 3. The Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar will host these two contests. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLG vs RGC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 27 and Match 28.

Sloggers are currently at the bottom of the points table. They have managed to win four and lost seven of their 11 games. The team will be looking to restore some sort of positivity into their campaign with a win in this match.

Rugby CC is also not having a great time in the tournament. They are at number three in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches. Rugby CC are still in contention to finish at the top and so they will try and deliver to the best of their capabilities in this match.

SLG vs ETR Match Details

Match 27 and 28 of the ECS T10 Gibraltar will be played on February 3 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar. The matches are set to take place at 12.00 pm and 2:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Matches: Sloggers vs Rugby CC, Match 27 & 28, ECS Gibraltar T10.

Date and Time: February 3, 2023, 12.00 pm and 2.00 am IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

SLG vs RGC, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa Sports Complex has been a balanced one. It has had something in it for both bowlers and batters. However, run scoring gets difficult in the second innings and the captain winning the toss will look to bat first.

Last five matches at the venue (This tournament)

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won batting second: 1

Average first innings score: 85

Average second innings score: 61

SLG vs RGC Form Guide

Sloggers: W-L-W-L-L

Rugby CC: W-L-L-W-W

SLG vs RGC Probable Playing XI

SLG Team/Injury News

No major updates.

SLG Probable Playing XI

Julian Freyone, Bryan Zammit, Mark Bacarese (wk), Kabir Mirpuri, Garry Turner-Bone, Aaron Baglietto, Emerson Rovegno, Charles Harrison (c), Christian Barbara, Joseph Neale, and Jawwad Bokhari.

RGC Team/Injury News

No major updates

RGC Probable Playing XI

Adetayo Atoloye, Iain Latin, Harry Pile, Dave Barley, Zachary Simpson, Christopher Gomila, John Mathews, Jamie Templeton, Damian White, Thomas Ramagge, and Nikhil Advani.

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kabir Mirpuri

Kabir Mirpuri has been very consistent with his performances in the tournament. He is the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

Nikhil Advani

Nikhil Advani has done a consistent job with the bat in this tournament. His presence in fantasy XI will ensure some guaranteed points.

All-Rounder

Iain Latin

Iain Latin has been the highest point fetcher and the most consistent all-rounder in the tournament. He is a must-pick for this match.

Bowler

Zachary Simpson

Zachary Simpson bowls important and difficult overs for his team. There is a chance that he will pick up quite a few wickets and give some valuable points in the fantasy contests.

SLG vs RGC Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Iain Latin

Iain Latin's performance in this tournament has been a notch above the others. Choosing him as the captain or vice-captain of this match might turn out to be greatly beneficial.

Jawwad Bokhari

Jawwad Bokhari has been a key member of the Sloggers team in this tournament. His bowling has been very useful for the team and he has also made some important contributions with the bat. Choosing him as the captain or vice-captain might be a great option.

Five Must-Picks for SLG vs RGC, Match 27 & 28

Jawwad Bokhari

Kabir Mirpuri

Iain Latin

Nikhil Advani

Zachary Simpson

SLG vs RGC match expert tips

Players who can bat at the top-order and also bowl their quota of overs would be the best picks for the match.

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27 & Match 28, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: K Mirpuri

Batters: N Advani, J Freyone

All-Rounders: D Barley, I Latin, J Bokhari, M Hancock, R Hancock

Bowlers: Z Simpson, J Matthews, T Ramagge

SLG vs RGC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27 & Match 28, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: K Mirpuri

Batters: N Advani, J Freyone

All-Rounders: D Barley, I Latin, J Bokhari, M Hancock, R Hancock

Bowlers: Z Simpson, J Matthews, T Ramagge

