SLG vs TAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 Match 11 & 12

Sloggers (SLG) will take on Tarik (TAR) in the 11th and 12th matches of the European T10 Gibraltar 2022. The games will take place on Friday, February 4, at the Europa Sports Complex Stadium in Gibraltar.

Tarik are having a wonderful campaign this season, having won four of their games. They are the only team in the tournament that has not lost any match so far. Tarik's batters are their strongest asset and will more than likely perform well once again.

Meanwhile, the Sloggers are coming off a back-to-back loss to Bavaria. They will look to bounce back when they face Tarik.

SLG vs TAR Probable Playing XIs

SLG XI

Julian Freyone, Kayron Stagno, Lee Graham, Luke Collado (wk), Matt Hunter (c), Jawwad Bokhari, Christian Barbara, Charles Harrison, Ryan Gonzalez, Turner Bone, Matthew Reoch.

TAR XI

Daniel Guest (wk), Marc Gouws, Sameer Nayak, Shaun Ainsworth, Michael Kelly, Maanav Nayak, Myles Goodfellow, Suresh Nelakurthi, Avinash Pai (c), Timothy Anderson, Harshdeep Singh.

Match Details

Match: Sloggers vs Tarik, Fancode European T10 Gibraltar 2022.

Date and Time: 4th February 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Europa Sports Complex Stadium, Gibraltar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Europa sports complex has been a balanced one so far this tournament. That trend is expected to continue in this game. Batting first would be a wise idea on this pitch. Anything above 90 runs could be a par score on this pitch.

Today's SLG vs TAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Daniel Guest: Daniel is a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can play explosive innings. He scored 60 runs in his previous outing at a strike rate of 153.85. Guest is expected to play a key role in these matches.

Batters

Marc Gouws: Marc was simply outstanding in the game against Calpe Giants, scoring 55 runs at a strike of 171.88. In the last match, he did not get a chance to bat. Gouws is a must-have for your SLG vs TAR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sameer Nayak: Sameer can provide you with valuable points with both the bat and the ball in the upcoming game. He has scored 110 runs in his last four matches and could prove to be a valuable pick for your SLG vs TAR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Michael Kelly: He has been in good form despite being a bit expensive with the ball, picking up four wickets in his last four games. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

3 best players to pick in SLG vs TAR Dream11 prediction team

Myles Goodfellow (TAR): 83 points

Avinash Pai (TAR): 74 points

Ryan Gonzalez (SLG): 64 points

Key stats for SLG vs TAR Dream11 prediction team

Maanav Nayak - 16 runs and two wickets in his last four games; bowling average: 15.33.

Kayron Stagno – 85 runs in his last two games; batting average: 42.5.

Matt Hunter - Eight runs and two wickets in his last two games; batting average: 10.00.

SLG vs TAR Dream11 Prediction

SLG vs TAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Daniel Guest, Julian Freyone, Myles Goodfellow, Marc Gouws, Matt Hunter, Maanav Nayak, Sameer Nayak, Kayron Stagno, Charles Harrison, Ryan Gonzalez, Michael Kelly.

Captain: Sameer Nayak Vice-captain: Maanav Nayak.

SLG vs TAR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Luke Collado, Shaun Ainsworth, Myles Goodfellow, Marc Gouws, Matt Hunter, Maanav Nayak, Sameer Nayak, Kayron Stagno, Turner Bone, Ryan Gonzalez, Michael Kelly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Sameer Nayak Vice-captain: Kayron Stagno.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee