SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 9

The SLC Greens will lock horns with the SLC Blues in the ninth match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

SLC Greens have lost all four of their Sri Lanka Invitational T20 matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against SLC Greys by four runs. The SLC Blues, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and are currently placed in second spot in the standings. They lost their last Sri Lanka Invitational T20 match against the SLC Reds by six wickets.

SLGR vs SLBL Probable Playing 11 Today

SLGR XI

Ashan Priyanjan (C), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara (WK), Sammu Ashan, Krishan Sanjula, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal.

SLBL XI

Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka (WK), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kalana Perera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka.

Match Details

SLGR vs SLBL, Match 9, Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Date and Time: 21st August 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is batting friendly. The spinners have enjoyed great success on this ground and are expected to dictate the proceedings today as well. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score at the venue is 149 runs.

Today’s SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sadeera Samarawickrama: Samarawickrama has been in decent form with the bat in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20. He has scored 123 runs at a strike rate of 120.58 in five matches and can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Kamindu Mendis: Mendis has been sensational with the bat, scoring 193 runs at a strike rate of 167.82. He is a top-quality batsman who could play a big knock in today's Sri Lanka Invitational T20 game.

Ashen Bandara: Bandara has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the SLC Blues this season. He has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 180.64 in four matches.

All-rounders

Sahan Arachchige: Arachchige can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has scored 87 runs in four outings and is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Dhananjaya Lakshan: Lakshan has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 98 runs while also picking up a wicket in four matches.

Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana: Theekshana has bowled pretty well in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.81 in three matches and is the leading wicket-taker for his side this season.

Lakshan Sandakan: Sandakan has been a little bit expensive with the ball this season. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 9.60 in three matches and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis (SLGR) - 284points

Pathum Nissanka (SLGR) - 216 points

Sadeera Samarawickrama (SLBL) - 212 points

Lahiru Udara (SLGR) - 173 points

Ashen Bandara (SLBL) - 172 points

Important Stats for SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis: 193 runs in 3 matches; SR - 167.82

Pathum Nissanka: 145 runs in 4 matches; SR - 134.25

Sadeera Samarawickrama: 123 runs in 4 matches; SR - 120.58

Lahiru Udara: 92 runs in 4 matches; SR - 133.33

Maheesh Theekshana: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 5.81

SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lanka Invitational T20)

SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Ashan Priyanjan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchige, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Kamindu Mendis.

SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Pathum Nissanka, Ashan Priyanjan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan.

Captain: Pathum Nissanka. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.

