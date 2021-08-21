SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 9

SLC Greens will take on SLC Blues in the ninth match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

SLC Greens have lost all four of their Sri Lanka Invitational T20 matches and are at the bottom of the table. They lost their previous match against SLC Greys by four runs.

For SLC Blues, however, this is an important match. They need to win this game in order to have any hopes of qualifying for the final. Their poor form could be a reason for worry as they have lost their last two matches.

SLGY vs SLBL Probable Playing 11 Today

SLGR XI

Lahiru Udara (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Krishan Sanjula, Kamindu Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan (c), Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Thushara

SLBL XI

Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Nishan Madushka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Lahiru Samarakoon, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Suranga Lakmal, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Match Details

SLGR vs SLBL, Sri Lanka Invitational T20 Match 9

Date and Time: 21st August, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Pitch Report

The track here is a batting paradise, especially in the shorter format of the game. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and spinners could prove to be pivotal.

Today’s SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Samarawickrama has been in brilliant form behind the stumps as well as with the bat. In four matches, he has scored 123 runs at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of over 120.

Batsmen

Kamindu Mendis is excellent with the bat and can also bowl a bit. He can prove to be an important asset for SLC Greens. Mendis has scored 193 runs so far, including three half-centuries.

Pathum Nissanka has also been more than solid with the bat in hand. He has amassed 145 runs for SLC Greens.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva will be the player to watch out for in this match. He can also be picked as the captain of your SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Fantasy Side. In two matches, he has scored 16 runs and picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

M Theekshana has picked up four wickets over the last three matches for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis (SLGR) – 284 points

P Nissanka (SLGR) – 216 points

S Samarawickrama (SLBL) – 212 points

L Udara (SLGR) – 173 points

A Bandara (SLBL) – 172 points

Important stats for SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis: 193 runs

P Nissanka: 145 runs

S Samarawickrama: 123 runs

Dhananjaya d Silva: 16 runs and 1 wicket

A Bandara: 112 runs

SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction Today

SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Samarawickrama, L Udara, K Mendis, P Nissanka, A Bandara, D Lakshan, S Archchige, D d Silva, M Theekshana, I Jayaratne, L Sandakan

Captain: K Mendis, Vice-Captain: D d Silva

SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Samarawickrama, K Mendis, P Nissanka, A Bandara, D Lakshan, S Archchige, D d Silva, M Theekshana, I Jayaratne, L Sandakan, P Jayawickrama

Captain: S Samarawickrama, Vice-Captain: P Nissanka

