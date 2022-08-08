SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for SLC Invitational T20 2022, Match 2

SLC Greens (SLGR) will take on SLC Blues (SLBL) in the second match of the SLC Invitational T20 League on Monday (August 8) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

SLC Greens had a disappointing run last season, losing five of their six games and finishing bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, SLC Blues also had a poor campaign last season, winning only two of their six games to finish third in the standings.

SLGR vs SLBL Probable Playing XIs

SLC Greens

Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka(C), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Saminda Fernando(Wk), Binura Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan.

SLC Blues

Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka(C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama (Wk), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Nipun Ransika, Pramod Madushan, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Match Details

Match: SLC Greens vs SLC Blues, Match 2.

Date and Time: Monday, August 8; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is generally suitable for spinners. The surface offers a decent amount of turn and bounce, which could make it difficult for batters to score runs.

Today’s SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal: Chandimal is one of the most experienced players in Sri Lankan cricket. He's definitely a top fantasy pick for this game.

Batters

Dhananjaya De Silva: Silva has been a consistent player across formats. He can score runs regularly and can also contribute with the ball.

Pathum Nissanka: Nissanka is a talented top-order batter. He can play at a good strike rate and provide brisk starts for his team.

All-rounders

Dasun Shanaka: He has led his national team from the front with his all-round abilities. He can hit the ball hard and take wickets consistently.

Chamika Karunaratne: Karunaratne is another player to keep an eye on. He can pick up vital wickets and score handy runs down the order.

Bowlers

Kasun Rajitha: Rajitha is a dependable bowler. He can prove to be a key asset owing to his wicket-taking ability.

Jeffrey Vandersay: Vandersay can be a lethal bowler. He can take wickets consistently and control the flow of runs.

Five best players to pick in SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 prediction team

This is the first match of the season for both teams.

Key stats for SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 prediction team

This is the first match of the season for both teams.

SLGR vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara.

Captain: Dasun Shanaka. Vice-Captain: Dhananjaya De Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Danushka Gunathalika, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama.

Captain: Dinesh Chandimal. Vice-Captain: Chamika Karunaratne.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav