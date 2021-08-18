SLGR vs SLGY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 8

SLC Greens will take on SLC Greys in the eighth match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Wednesday.

SLC Greens are yet to win a game in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 and are currently rock-bottom in the standings. They lost their last match to the SLC Reds by 10 wickets. SLC Greys, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 and currently find themselves atop the standings. They will start as favorites today.

SLGY vs SLGR Probable Playing 11 Today

SLGR XI

Lahiru Udara (wk), Mahela Udawatte, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan (c), Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara

SLGY XI

Lasith Croospulle, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Ashian Daniel, Nuwan Pradeep, Udith Madushan, Chaturanga de Silva

Match Details

SLGY vs SLGR, Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 8

Date and Time: 18th August, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Pitch Report

The track at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy generally supports the batters, especially in the T20 format. While the pacers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of rains, the spinners could prove pivotal in today's Sri Lanka Invitational T20 contest.

Today’s SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Minod Bhanuka was in superb form during the recent white-ball series against India. The youngster’s impressive stroke-play was on display and he’s also quite good behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Kamindu Mendis has been excellent with the bat in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20, amassing 193 runs so far. He can prove to be an important player for SLC Greens today.

Pathum Nissanka has also been more than solid with the bat in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20, scoring 124 runs for SLC Greens.

All-rounder

Dasun Shanaka will be the player to watch out for in today's match. He can also be picked as the captain of your SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Fantasy team. Shanaka has scored 140 runs while also picking up two wickets.

Bowler

Lahiru Madushanka is expected to lead the line with the ball and has been in incredible form over the last two Sri Lanka Invitational T20 matches, scoring 90 runs and taking two wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis (SLGR) – 280 points

Dasun Shanaka (SLGY) – 245 points

Lahiru Madushanka (SLGY) – 210 points

Pulina Tharanga (SLGY) – 208 points

Pathum Nissanka (SLGR) – 182 points

Important stats for SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis: 193 runs

Dasun Shanaka: 140 runs and 2 wickets

Lahiru Madushanka: 90 runs and 2 wickets

Pulina Tharanga: 36 runs and 5 wickets

Pathum Nissanka: 124 runs

SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lanka Invitational T20)

SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Udara, M Bhanuka, K Mendis, P Nissanka, C Asalanka, D Shanaka, P Tharanga, C d Silva, L Madushanka, N Pradeep, I Jayaratne

Captain: D Shanaka. Vice-captain: K Mendis

SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Udara, M Bhanuka, K Mendis, P Nissanka, C Asalanka, D Shanaka, P Tharanga, A Daniel, L Madushanka, N Pradeep, I Jayaratne

Captain: P Tharanga. Vice-captain: L Madushanka

Edited by Samya Majumdar