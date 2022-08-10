SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SLC Invitational T20 2022, Match 3

The SLC Greens (SLGR) will take on the SLC Reds (SLRE) in the third match of the SLC Invitational T20 2022 on Wednesday (August 10) at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo.

The SLC Reds performed exceptionally well in their first match against the SLC Greys, winning the match by six wickets. SLC Greens, on the other hand, lost their first match to the SLC Blues by 32 runs.

While SLC Greens will exert every effort to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, SLC Reds are a much stronger squad. The SLC Reds are expected to win the game.

SLGR vs SLRE Probable Playing XI

SLGR Playing XI

Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ramesh Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan.

SLRE Playing XI

Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Lasith Croospulle, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Kalana Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Match Details

SLGR vs SLRE, SLC Invitational T20 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: August 10, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium is generally suitable for spinners. The surface offers a decent amount of turn and bounce, which could make it difficult for batters to score runs. A low score of 130 is enough on the pitch.

SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is without a doubt Kushal Mendis, who has excelled in recent international matches. He will additionally score points from catches. D Chandimal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, P Nissanka and B Rajapaksa are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is L Croospulle. He smashed 54 runs in just 44 balls in the last match against the SLC Greys.

All-rounders

As W Hasaranga and D Shanaka bat in the middle order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is R Mendis.

Bowlers

J Vandersay and M Pathirana are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the death overs. Another good choice for the Dream11 team is M Theekshana.

Top players to pick in SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 prediction team

W Hasaranga (SLRE)

D Shanaka (SLGR)

M Theekshana (SLRE)

SLC Greens vs SLC Reds: Important stats for Dream11 team

J Vandersay - One run and three wickets

L Croospulle - 54 runs

M Theekshana - Two wickets

SLC Greens vs SLC Reds Dream11 Prediction Today (SLC Invitational T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Kushal Mendis, B Rajapaksa, P Nissanka, D Lakshan, L Croospulle, R Mendis, W Hasaranga, D Shanaka, M Theekshana, M Pathirana, J Vandersay

Captain: W Hasaranga Vice Captain: D Shanaka

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Kushal Mendis, B Rajapaksa, P Nissanka, L Croospulle, R Mendis, W Hasaranga, D Shanaka, M Theekshana, M Pathirana, J Vandersay, B Fernando

Captain: W Hasaranga Vice Captain: M Theekshana

Edited by Ankush Das