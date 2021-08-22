SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 12

SLC Greens will take on the SLC Reds in the 12th match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

SLC Greens have had a pretty disappointing Sri Lanka Invitational T20 campaign and are yet to win a match. They are at the bottom of the points table. The SLC Reds, meanwhile, are third in the standings with five points. They will start as favorites against SLC Greens.

SLGR vs SLRE Probable Playing 11 Today

SLGR XI

Lahiru Udara (wk), Saminda Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan (c), Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando

SLRE XI

Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (c & wk), Oshada Fernando, Muditha Lakshan, Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Himesh Ramanayake, Nipun Dananjaya, Akila Dananjaya, Seekkuge Prasanna, Prabath Jayasuriya

Match Details

SLGR vs SLRE, Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 12

Date and Time: 22nd August, 2021, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Pitch Report

The track at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy is a batting paradise, especially in the shorter formats of the game. Although the pacers will struggle to pick up wickets, the spinners could prove to be pivotal today. The surface is expected to get slower as the match progresses and batting first should be the preferred option at the venue.

Today’s SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Chandimal has been in majestic form in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20. He has scored back-to-back half-centuries, amassing 129 runs in four matches.

Batsmen

Kamindu Mendis has been excellent with the bat and can also bowl a bit. He can prove to be an important player for SLC Greens. Mendis has scored 193 runs in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20, including three half-centuries.

Pathum Nissanka has also been more than solid with the bat, amassing 145 runs for SLC Greens.

All-rounder

C Karunaratne could prove to be the player to watch out for with the ball. He has scalped five wickets in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 so far and will be hoping to add to his tally today.

Bowlers

S Prasanna has struck six times in four matches and has the ability to single-handedly change the course of a match.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis (SLGR) – 284 points

S Prasanna (SLRE) – 245 points

D Chandimal (SLRE) – 238 points

P Nissanka (SLGR) – 220 points

A Fernando (SLRE) – 192 points

Important stats for SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis: 193 runs

S Prasanna: 6 wickets

D Chandimal: 129 runs

P Nissanka: 145 runs

A Fernando: 106 runs

SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lanka Invitational T20)

SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Chandimal, L Udara, K Mendis, P Nissanka, A Fernando, H Ramanayake, C Karunaratne, A Gunaratne, S Prasanna, I Jayaratne, L Sandakan

Captain: K Mendis. Vice-captain: D Chandimal

SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Chandimal, K Mendis, P Nissanka, A Fernando, H Ramanayake, C Karunaratne, R Mendis, A Gunaratne, S Prasanna, I Jayaratne, L Sandakan

Captain: A Fernando. Vice-captain: C Karunaratne

Edited by Samya Majumdar