SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 12

SLC Greens will take on the SLC Reds in the 12th match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.
SLC Greens have had a pretty disappointing Sri Lanka Invitational T20 campaign and are yet to win a match. They are at the bottom of the points table. The SLC Reds, meanwhile, are third in the standings with five points. They will start as favorites against SLC Greens.
SLGR vs SLRE Probable Playing 11 Today
SLGR XI
Lahiru Udara (wk), Saminda Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan (c), Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando
SLRE XI
Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (c & wk), Oshada Fernando, Muditha Lakshan, Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Himesh Ramanayake, Nipun Dananjaya, Akila Dananjaya, Seekkuge Prasanna, Prabath Jayasuriya
Match Details
SLGR vs SLRE, Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 12
Date and Time: 22nd August, 2021, 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Pitch Report
The track at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy is a batting paradise, especially in the shorter formats of the game. Although the pacers will struggle to pick up wickets, the spinners could prove to be pivotal today. The surface is expected to get slower as the match progresses and batting first should be the preferred option at the venue.
Today’s SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
D Chandimal has been in majestic form in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20. He has scored back-to-back half-centuries, amassing 129 runs in four matches.
Batsmen
Kamindu Mendis has been excellent with the bat and can also bowl a bit. He can prove to be an important player for SLC Greens. Mendis has scored 193 runs in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20, including three half-centuries.
Pathum Nissanka has also been more than solid with the bat, amassing 145 runs for SLC Greens.
All-rounder
C Karunaratne could prove to be the player to watch out for with the ball. He has scalped five wickets in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 so far and will be hoping to add to his tally today.
Bowlers
S Prasanna has struck six times in four matches and has the ability to single-handedly change the course of a match.
Top 5 best players to pick in SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 prediction team
Kamindu Mendis (SLGR) – 284 points
S Prasanna (SLRE) – 245 points
D Chandimal (SLRE) – 238 points
P Nissanka (SLGR) – 220 points
A Fernando (SLRE) – 192 points
Important stats for SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 prediction team
Kamindu Mendis: 193 runs
S Prasanna: 6 wickets
D Chandimal: 129 runs
P Nissanka: 145 runs
A Fernando: 106 runs
SLGR vs SLRE Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lanka Invitational T20)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Chandimal, L Udara, K Mendis, P Nissanka, A Fernando, H Ramanayake, C Karunaratne, A Gunaratne, S Prasanna, I Jayaratne, L Sandakan
Captain: K Mendis. Vice-captain: D Chandimal
Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Chandimal, K Mendis, P Nissanka, A Fernando, H Ramanayake, C Karunaratne, R Mendis, A Gunaratne, S Prasanna, I Jayaratne, L Sandakan
Captain: A Fernando. Vice-captain: C Karunaratne