SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SLC Invitational T20 League 2022, Match 4

SLC Greys (SLGY) will lock horns with SLC Blues (SLBL) in the fourth match of the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, August 10.

The SLC Blues are coming off a 32-run victory over SLC Greens, thanks to outstanding performances from Charith Asalanka and Ashen Bandara. Given their superior bowling unit, they will start as clear favorites.

Meanwhile, SLC Greys got off to a bad start, losing to SLC Reds by six wickets, with their batting being the main reason for their failure as just four of their middle-order batters managed to find double figures. They'll look to improve in the next game to get their first win.

SLGY vs SLBL Probable Playing 11 Today

SLGY XI

Ashan Randika, Thanuka Dabare, Ashan Priyanjan (c), Sangeeth Cooray, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Movin Subasingha, Muditha Lakshan, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Lakshan Gamage, Pulina Tharanga

SLBL XI

Charith Asalanka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Pramod Madushan, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha

Match Details

SLGY vs SLBL, SLC Invitational T20 League 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: August 10 2022, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at R. Premadasa Stadium has slowed down, as seen in the first two matches. The ball could grip a little more as the match progresses, with spinners crucial in the middle overs. Fans can expect a close battle between the bat and the ball since there hasn't been a clear trend here. A total of around 150 could prove to be enough at this venue.

Today’s SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sadeera Samarawickrama: The right-handed batter is an aggressive player who can contribute crucial runs to his team. He is also useful behind the stumps, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team.

Batters

Charith Asalanka: Charith Asalanka was on fire with the bat in the previous tournament and got off to a strong start in the first game of the ongoing tournament, scoring 23 runs at a strike rate of 164.29. He could prove to be an asset for your Dream11 fantasy team in this game.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva: Dhananjaya de Silva could provide some valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He scored 14 runs and took one wicket at an impressive economy rate of 3.00 in the previous game, and could be impactful in this match as well.

Bowlers

Akila Dananjaya: He put in a brilliant performance against the SLC Reds, picking up a couple of wickets in the middle overs, using his googly and experience to good effect. He is once again a key pick and player in the game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 prediction team

Sangeeth Cooray (SLGY)

Pramod Madushan (SLBL)

Muditha Lakshan (SLGY)

Ashen Bandara (SLBL)

Pulina Tharanga (SLGY)

SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction Today (SLC Invitational T20 League 2022)

SLGY vs SLBL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Minod Bhanuka, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Ashen Bandara, Ashan Priyanjan, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suminda Lakshan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Milan Rathnayake.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Charith Asalanka.

SLGY vs SLBL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Minod Bhanuka, Charith Asalanka, Movin Subasingha, Ashen Bandara, Ashan Priyanjan, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suminda Lakshan, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Milan Rathnayake.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Chamika Karunaratne.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee