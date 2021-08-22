SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 11

SLC Greys will take on SLC Blues in the 11th match of the SLC Invitational T20 League at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Sunday.

SLC Greys are still unbeaten in the tournament and have already booked their slot in the final. With nine points, they are at the top of the table. SLC Greys had defeated SLC Blues by 16 runs the last time the two sides faced each other.

SLC Blues, meanwhile, will be fighting for a spot in the final. They are currently second in the table with five points.

SLGY vs SLBL Probable Playing 11 Today

SLGY XI

Lasith Croospulle, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dasun Shanaka (c), Pulina Tharanga, Ashian Daniel, Nuwan Pradeep, Chaturanga de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara

SLBL XI

Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Angelo Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Samarakoon, Kalana Perera, Shiran Fernando, Pavan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana

Match Details

SLGY vs SLBL, Sri Lanka Invitational T20 Match 9

Date and Time: 21st August, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Pitch Report

The track here is a batting paradise, especially in the shorter format of the game. Bowlers could struggle to pick up wickets with the spinners expected to have the upper hand.

Today’s SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Samarawickrama has been in brilliant form behind the stumps as well as with the bat. In four matches, he has scored 135 runs at an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of over 116.

Batsmen

K Mishara can prove to be a good bet with the bat. He has scored 80 runs so far.

C Asalanka has also scored 62 runs and could prove to be pivotal here. He has batted at a strike rate of 124.

All-rounders

Dasun Shanaka will be the player to watch out for in this match. He can also be picked as the captain of your SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Fantasy Side. He’s the top-scorer in the competition with 195 runs in four matches at an average of 65 and a strike rate close to 180.

Bowlers

N Pradeep has plenty of experience and he’ll be expected to lead the line once again for SLC Greys.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 prediction team

D Shanaka (SLGY) – 329 points

S Samarawickrama (SLBL) – 229 points

P Tharanga (SLGY) – 212 points

D Lakshan (SLBL) – 209 points

C d Silva (SLGY) – 173 points

Important stats for SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 prediction team

D Shanaka: 195 runs and 2 wickets

S Samarawickrama: 135 runs

D Lakshan: 129 runs and 1 wicket

K Mishara: 80 runs

C Asalanka: 62 runs

SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction Today

SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Samarawickrama, K Mishara, A Perera, C Asalanka, D Shanaka, P Tharanga, D Lakshan, C d Silva, N Pradeep, M Theekshana, P Jayawickrama

Captain: D Shanaka, Vice-Captain: D Lakshan

SLGY vs SLBL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Samarawickrama, M Bhanuka, K Mishara, A Perera, C Asalanka, D Shanaka, P Tharanga, D Lakshan, N Pradeep, M Theekshana, P Jayawickrama

Captain: S Samarawickrama, Vice-Captain: P Tharanga

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava