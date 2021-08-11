SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Sri Lanka Invitational T20 match - August 12th, 2021

SLC Grays will lock horns with SLC Greens in Match No. 1 of Sri Lanka Invitational T20 on August 12 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, which will start at 2:30 PM IST.

The Grays will be captained by all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who has played over 100 T20 matches in his career. The team also has the likes of Minod Bhanuka, Nuwan Pradeep and Bhanuka Rajapaksha, who are all tried-and-tested customers in the T20 format.

The Greens, on the other hand, will be led by Ashan Priyanjan, who has played 97 T20s in his career. The team has a strong bowling lineup, consisting of Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Thushara and Lahiru Kumara. The ambidextrous Kamindu Mendis adds value to their team as well.

On that note, let us look at the top three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for this fixture of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20.

#3 Dasun Shanaka

England v Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Dasun Shanaka, who led the Sri Lankan team in the ODIs and T20Is against India, has been in decent form of late. Apart from scoring useful runs lower down the order, the 29-year-old has also been amongst the wickets.

In 108 T20s, Shanaka has scored 2208 runs at an average of 27.60 and a strike rate of 143.09. He has also picked up 30 wickets in the 20-over format, showing that he can make breakthroughs with the ball as well.

#2 Charith Asalanka

England v Sri Lanka - 2nd ODI

Charith Asalanka recently played a T20I against India and scored 26-ball 44 with three fours and as many sixes. Batting at number four, he gave jitters to the power-packed Indian bowling attack in Colombo.

In T20 cricket, the 24-year-old has notched up 523 runs from 27 games at a strike rate of 130.09. Asalanka can also bowl handy off-breaks and has picked up 15 wickets in the format with the best figures of 4/15.

#1 Bhanuka Rajapaksha

PMs XI v Sri Lanka Tour Match

Bhanuka Rajapaksha is a powerful striker of cricket leather. The left-handed batter from Colombo has scored 1553 runs from 84 T20 matches at an average of 23.89 and an impressive strike rate of 133.99.

The southpaw also has eight half-centuries to his name, with a top score of an unbeaten 96. Moreover, Rajapaksha can make crucial breakthroughs, as he has 27 T20 wickets to his name with the best figures of 3/11.

