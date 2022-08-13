SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SLC Invitational T20 League 2022, Match 5

SLC Greys (SLGY) will take on SLC Greens (SLGR) in the fifth match of the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, August 13.

SLC Greys haven't had a great start to their SLC Invitational T20 League 2022 campaign, losing two in two. SLC Greens, meanwhile, lost their first encounter against the SLC Blues before bouncing back to beat the SLC Reds.

SLGY vs SLGR Probable Playing 11 today

SLC Greys: Minod Bhanuka (wk), Thanuka Dabare, Movin Subasingha, Sangeeth Cooray, Ashan Randika, Ashan Priyanjan, Pulina Tharanga, Muditha Lakshan, Akila Dananjaya, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Milan Rathnayake.

SLC Greens: Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Nimesh Vimukthi, Lakshan Sandakan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara.

Match Details

SLGY vs SLGR, 5th Match, SLC Invitational T20 League 2022

Date & Time: August 13th 2022, 3 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The SLC Invitational T20 League 2022 hasn't been a high-scoring tournament, with 161 being the highest total at the R. Premadasa Stadium this season. It was the only instance of a team going past the 125-run mark. Bowlers are once again expected to dominate proceedings today.

Today’s SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Niroshan Dickwella batted superbly in SLC Greens’ win in the last game, smashing an unbeaten 76.

Batter

Dhananjaya Lakshan has chipped in with both the bat and ball in the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022, scoring 20 runs and taking a couple of wickets.

All-rounder

Ramesh Mendis has been in top form with the ball, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.83. He also has 20 runs to his name.

Bowler

Akila Dananjaya has bowled well in the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022, claiming three scalps at an economy rate of 6.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction Team

Jeffrey Vandersay (SLGR): 130 points

Niroshan Dickwella (SLGR): 114 points

Ramesh Mendis (SLGR): 101 points

Akila Dananjaya (SLGY): 99 points

Muditha Lakshan (SLGY): 79 points

Important stats for SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction Team

Jeffrey Vandersay: 3 wickets

Niroshan Dickwella: 76 runs

Ramesh Mendis: 20 runs & 2 wickets

Akila Dananjaya: 3 wickets

Muditha Lakshan: 34 runs & 1 wicket

SLGY vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction (SLC Invitational T20 League 2022)

Dream11 Team for SLC Greys vs SLC Greens - SLC Invitational T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Thanuka Dabare, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Muditha Lakshan, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake.

Captain: Ramesh Mendis. Vice-captain: Akila Dananjaya.

Dream11 Team for SLC Greys vs SLC Greens - SLC Invitational T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Movin Subasingha, Dasun Shanaka, Ramesh Mendis, Muditha Lakshan, Pulina Tharanga, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake.

Captain: Jeffrey Vandersay. Vice-captain: Niroshan Dickwella.

Edited by Samya Majumdar