SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Final

The final of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021 has the SLC Greys taking on the SLC Reds at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Tuesday.

SLC Greys have been the team to beat in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20. However, they face an SLC Reds side who boast a well-balanced team. All in all, a mouthwatering clash beckons between the two sides with the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 trophy up for grabs.

SLRE vs SLGY Probable Playing 11 Today

SLRE XI

Dinesh Chandimal (c&wk), Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Himesh Ramanayake, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando.

SLGY XI

Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamil Mishara, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Chaturanga de Silva, Pulina Tharanga, Charith Asalanka, Ashian Daniel, Chamika Gunasekara, Nuwan Pradeep.

Match Details

SLGY vs SLRE, Final, Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Date and Time: 25th August 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons in Kandy despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. While the weather has been a cause for concern in recent weeks, the forecast is all clear for the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 final. Although the pacers should get the ball to move around under the lights, it should skid nicely on to the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total a the venue.

Today’s SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chandimal has been the SLC Reds' go-to man with the bat with over 150 runs to his name. Given his experience and skill-set, Chandimal would be a good addition to your SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Avishka Fernando: Although Avishka Fernando has impressed in patches in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20, he is amongst the highest runscorers at the time of writing. Explosive at the top of the order, one can bank on Fernando to get those quick runs in the powerplay overs.

All-rounder

Dasun Shanaka: Dasun Shanaka has been the star of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 2021, scoring 210 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 170.73. With his bowling ability also coming into play, Shanaka should be a must-have in your SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Akila Dananjaya: Despite impressing in the early stages of the tournament, Akila Dananjaya's form has tailed off in recent games. Nevertheless, he is still one of the best Sri Lankan spinners and should ideally pick up a wicket or two in this high-octane encounter.

Top 3 best players to pick in SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Chandimal (SLRE) - 320 points

Dasun Shanaka (SLGY) - 350 points

Seekuge Prasanna (SLRE) - 296 points

Important Stats for SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 prediction team

Dinesh Chandimal: 169 runs in 5 matches, Bat Average: 42.25

Dasun Shanaka: 210 runs in 5 matches; SR - 170.73

Akila Dananjaya: 3 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 7.73

SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lanka Invitational T20)

SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Chandimal, M Bhanuka, A Fernando, C Asalanka, O Fernando, D Shanaka, P Tharanga, A Gunaratne, C de Silva, A Dananjaya and C Gunasekara

Captain: D Chandimal. Vice-Captain: D Shanaka

SLGY vs SLRE Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Chandimal, K Mishara, A Fernando, C Asalanka, O Fernando, D Shanaka, C Karunaratne, A Gunaratne, C de Silva, A Dananjaya and C Gunasekara

Captain: D Shanaka. Vice-captain: A Gunaratne

