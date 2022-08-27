SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The 6IXTY Men 2022, Match 7

Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) will take on Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) in the seventh match of the 6IXTY Men 2022 at Warner Park in St. Kitts on Saturday (August 27). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs.

Jamaica Tallawahs and Saint Lucia Kings have had different journeys in the competition. While the Jamaica Tallawahs have won both their matches, the Saint Lucia Kings have lost both.

The Jamaica Tallawahs have a star-studded lineup that includes Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, and Migael Pretorius, who have all looked impressive as a unit. Saint Lucia Kings, on the other hand, have looked good with the ball, but their batters have not performed well, as the team has lost some close games.

SLK vs JAM Match Details, Match 7

The seventh match of the 6IXTY Men's 2022 will be played on August 27 at Warner Park in St. Kitts. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLK vs JAM, The 6IXTY Men 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: August 27, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, St. Kitts

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

SLK vs JAM, Pitch Report

Warner Park's surface is expected to be good for batting. Pacers who can find good swing and bounce will benefit from the pitch as well. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120-140 being a good score at the venue.

Last 5 matches at this ground:

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 108

Average 2nd innings score: 94

SLK vs JAM Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Saint Lucia Kings: LL

Jamaica Tallawahs: WW

SLK vs JAM Probable Playing 11 today

Saint Lucia Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Saint Lucia Kings Probable Playing XI :

Mark Deyal (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Leroy Lugg, Ravendra Persaud, Roshon Primus, Jesse Bootan, Matthew Forde, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams, Preston McSween

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable Playing XI :

Kennar Lewis, Amir Jangoo (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Fabian Allen, Raymon Reifer, Shamar Springer, Jamie Merchant, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Nicholson Gordon, Ashmead Nedd

SLK vs JAM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Amir Jangoo (73 runs in two matches, Average: 36.5)

Jangoo's game has improved after a shaky start to the tournament, scoring 68 runs off just 27 deliveries, including four fours and six sixes in the previous game against the Barbados Royals. He could thus be a top fantasy pick for your team.

Top Batter Pick

Raymon Reifer (95 runs and 3 wickets in two matches, S.R: 250)

Reifer announced his return to form with back-to-back outstanding performances in his previous two games, scoring 57 and 38 runs, respectively, and taking three wickets. His form is a huge boost for Jamaica Tallawahs, and he is expected to keep it up in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Fabian Allen ( 55 runs & One wicket in two matches)

Allen has made some valuable contributions with both the bat and with the ball. He has scored 55 runs at an impressive average of 27.50 while taking one wicket in two games in this tournament. He could be impactful in this match as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Mrinmoy Dutta (9 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 19.20)

He is one of his team's most successful bowlers and continues to lead Jamaica Tallawah's bowling attack. He has picked up nine wickets in eight games in the tournament.

SLK vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell hasn't been in the best of form, but as evidenced by his ability to destroy any bowling lineup on his day, one can expect him to put up a big score on Saturday.

Kesrick Williams

Williams is a decent all-round bowler with the ability to trigger any batter with his pace and variations. Given his skill set, he is an excellent vice-captaincy option for your SLK vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SLK vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Migael Pretorius Two wickets in 2 games Roshan Primus 53 runs in 2 games Jamie Merchant 4 runs & two wickets in 2 games Mathew Forde 12 runs & two wickets in 2 games Ravendra Persaud 17 runs in two games

SLK vs JAM match expert tips 7th match

Raymon Reifer is a valuable player for Jamaica and wants to keep his form up. Given his bowling ability and ability to hit big shots, he is surely a multiplier pick for your SLK vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 7th, Head to Head League

SLK vs JAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Amir Jangoo

Batters: Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Jesse Bootan

All-Rounders: Fabian Allen, Mark Deyal, Roshon Primus, Scott Kuggeleijn

Bowlers: Chris Green, Nicholson Gordon, Jeavor Royal

SLK vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 7th match, Grand League

SLK vs JAM Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Ravendra Persaud

All-Rounders: Fabian Allen, Mark Deyal, Roshon Primus, Scott Kuggeleijn

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Nicholson Gordon, Jeavor Royal

