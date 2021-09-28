SLL vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Sri Lankan Lions will take on the Black Caps in the 23rd & 24th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus on September 28 at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Lions have won four of their six games and are presently in third position in the ECS-T10 rankings. They will aim to win this match and boost their rankings.

On the other hand, the Black Caps have lost three of their six matches. They are just behind their opponents in fourth position and will hope to grab a win to climb up the charts.

SLL vs BCP Probable Playing 11 Today

Sri Lankan Lions

BLCS Kumara, Chamal Sadun, Roshan Sirwardana, Kapila Hemantha, Ruwan Jayakodi, Nalin Pathirana (C & WK), Denuwan Prartana, Kamal Riaz, Nalin Gamage, Buddika Mahesh, Sachithra Tharanga

Black Caps

Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Pawandeep, Rajwinder Brar (C), Ram Haritwal, Madhukar Madasu (WK), Qasim Anwar, Resham Singh, Umar Farooq, Gurwinder Singh, Parminder Singh

Match Details

Match: SLL vs BCP, ECS-T10 Cyprus

Date and Time: 28th September, 9.30 pm & 29th September 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The surface of Ypsonas Cricket Ground is suitable for batting. The bowlers have struggled a bit on this track while the batters enjoy batting on this surface. We can expect a thrilling and high-scoring game between both sides.

The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s SLL vs BCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sachithra Tharanga: Tharanga is a good option from the wicketkeeper section. He has scored 53 runs with a strike rate of 143.24 and will look to add more to his tally.

Batsmen

Chamal Sadun: Chamal is a reliable batter and has the ability to play a huge knock. He has scored a total of 80 runs and has also picked up four wickets, making him a top pick in today’s game.

Atta Ullah: Atta Ullah has been in great touch with the bat, scoring 144 runs in six matches. He is a consistent batsman who can bring plenty of points to your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Waqas Akhtar: Waqas is an excellent choice from the all-rounder department. He has smashed 137 runs and has also picked up seven wickets. Waqas is expected to be a crucial player in this game.

Denuwan Prarthana: Denuwan can contribute to both aspects of the game. He can prove to be vital for his side in this encounter.

Bowlers

Kamal Raiz: Raiz will be the player to watch out for in this game. He has scalped 12 wickets so far and is expected to add more to his tally.

Qasim Anwar: Qasim has demonstrated his ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals. He is the leading wicket-taker for the Caps with seven scalps under his belt.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLL vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Atta Ullah: 284 points

Chamal Sadun: 285 points

Waqas Akhtar: 456 points

Kamal Raiz: 430 points

Qasim Anwar: 320 points

Important stats for SLL vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Atta Ullah: 6 matches, 144 runs

Chamal Sadun: 5 matches, 80 runs & 4 wickets

Waqas Akhtar: 6 matches, 137 & 7 wickets

Kamal Raiz: 6 matches, 12 wickets

Qasim Anwar: 6 matches, 7 wickets

SLL vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today

SLL vs BCP Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachithra Tharanga, Nalin Pathirana, Chamal Sadun, Atta Ullah, Roshan Siriwardana, Waqas Akhtar, Denuwan Prarthana, Kamal Raiz, Qasim Anwar, Parminder Singh, Umar Farooq

Captain: Waqas Akhtar Vice-Captain: Kamal Raiz

SLL vs BCP Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachithra Tharanga, Chamal Sadun, Atta Ullah, BLCS Kumara, Waqas Akhtar, Denuwan Prarthana, Kamal Raiz, Qasim Anwar, Ruwan Jayakodi, Parminder Singh, Resham Singh

Captain: Chamal Sadun Vice-Captain: Qasim Anwar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee