SLL vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Sri Lankan Lions will be taking on Black Caps in the 23rd & 24th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on October 21st and 22nd at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.
The Sri Lankan Lions are ranked third in the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore rankings having won four of their six matches. They are off to a good start in this tournament and will be looking to maintain their form in this match.
The Black Caps are placed sixth in the ECS-T10 points table with five defeats in six games. They haven't had an ideal start to the season and will be aiming to make a strong comeback in this encounter.
SLL vs BCP Probable Playing 11 Today
Sri Lankan Lions
Sachithra Pathirana (C) (WK), Sachithra Tharanga, Ruwan Manawasingha, Kamal Raiz, Roshan Sirwardana, Dinesh Mendis, Chamal Sadun, BLCS Kumara, Kasun Shanaka, Samith Mapalagama, Saman Kumara
Black Caps
Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Abid Ali, Ashish Bam (WK), Rajwinder Brar (C), Gurwinder Singh, Deepinderjeet Singh, Resham Singh, Jugraj Singh, Umar Farooq
Match Details
Match: SLL vs BCP, ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore
Date and Time: 21st October 9.30 pm & 22nd October 12:00 am IST
Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol
Pitch Report
The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol generally favors the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total in excess of 100 could prove to be challenging on this track.
Today’s SLL vs BCP Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Sachithra Tharanga: Sachithra is a great option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been in excellent touch with the bat in recent games and has also contributed behind the stumps.
Batters
Roshan Sirwardana: Roshan has been a consistent performer this season. He can be crucial in this match.
Atta Ulla: Atta has been outstanding with the bat, scoring 339 runs so far and will be looking to add more to his tally.
All-rounders
Chamal Sadun: Chamal is an excellent all-rounder for the Lions. He has scored 339 runs and has also grabbed 18 wickets in the tournament.
Waqas Akhtar: Waqas is an excellent all-rounder for the Caps. He has hammered 373 runs and has also chipped in 11 wickets in the tournament.
Bowlers
Umar Farooq: Umar has bowled well so far this tournament, having picked up eight wickets. He can be a crucial bowler in this battle.
Kamal Raiz: Kamal is one of the best picks in the bowling department. He has scalped 20 wickets so far and could be a key player in this game.
Top 5 best players to pick in SLL vs BCP Dream11 prediction team
Chamal Sadun: 1238 points
Waqas Akhtar: 983 points
Kamal Raiz: 745 points
Roshan Siriwardana: 742 points
Atta Ullah: 725 points
Important stats for SLL vs BCP Dream11 prediction team
Attah Ulla: 15 matches, 339 runs
Roshan Sirwardana: 19 matches, 141 runs & 13 wickets
Chamal Sadun: 18 matches, 339 runs & 18 wickets
Waqas Akhtar: 19 matches, 373 runs & 11 wickets
Samith Mapalagama: 5 matches, 11 wickets
(*points carried forward from ECS T10 Cyprus to ECS T10 Cyprus Encore)
SLL vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachithra Tharanga, Jugraj Singh, BLCS Kumara, Atta Ullah, Roshan Siriwardana, Chamal Sadun, Waqas Akhtar, Resham Singh, Kamal Raiz, Samith Mapalagama, Umar Farooq-I
Captain: Chamal Sadun Vice-Captain: Atta Ullah
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachithra Tharanga, BLCS Kumara, Atta Ullah, Roshan Siriwardana, Chamal Sadun, Waqas Akhtar, Rajwinder Singh Brar, Kamal Raiz, Samith Mapalagama, Gurwinder Singh, Umar Farooq-I
Captain: Waqas Akhtar Vice-Captain: Roshan Siriwardana