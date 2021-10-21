SLL vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Sri Lankan Lions will be taking on Black Caps in the 23rd & 24th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore on October 21st and 22nd at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Sri Lankan Lions are ranked third in the ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore rankings having won four of their six matches. They are off to a good start in this tournament and will be looking to maintain their form in this match.

The Black Caps are placed sixth in the ECS-T10 points table with five defeats in six games. They haven't had an ideal start to the season and will be aiming to make a strong comeback in this encounter.

SLL vs BCP Probable Playing 11 Today

Sri Lankan Lions

Sachithra Pathirana (C) (WK), Sachithra Tharanga, Ruwan Manawasingha, Kamal Raiz, Roshan Sirwardana, Dinesh Mendis, Chamal Sadun, BLCS Kumara, Kasun Shanaka, Samith Mapalagama, Saman Kumara

Black Caps

Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah, Abid Ali, Ashish Bam (WK), Rajwinder Brar (C), Gurwinder Singh, Deepinderjeet Singh, Resham Singh, Jugraj Singh, Umar Farooq

Match Details

Match: SLL vs BCP, ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore

Date and Time: 21st October 9.30 pm & 22nd October 12:00 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol generally favors the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to play their shots. A total in excess of 100 could prove to be challenging on this track.

Today’s SLL vs BCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sachithra Tharanga: Sachithra is a great option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been in excellent touch with the bat in recent games and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Roshan Sirwardana: Roshan has been a consistent performer this season. He can be crucial in this match.

Atta Ulla: Atta has been outstanding with the bat, scoring 339 runs so far and will be looking to add more to his tally.

All-rounders

Chamal Sadun: Chamal is an excellent all-rounder for the Lions. He has scored 339 runs and has also grabbed 18 wickets in the tournament.

Waqas Akhtar: Waqas is an excellent all-rounder for the Caps. He has hammered 373 runs and has also chipped in 11 wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Umar Farooq: Umar has bowled well so far this tournament, having picked up eight wickets. He can be a crucial bowler in this battle.

Kamal Raiz: Kamal is one of the best picks in the bowling department. He has scalped 20 wickets so far and could be a key player in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLL vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Chamal Sadun: 1238 points

Waqas Akhtar: 983 points

Kamal Raiz: 745 points

Roshan Siriwardana: 742 points

Atta Ullah: 725 points

Important stats for SLL vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Attah Ulla: 15 matches, 339 runs

Roshan Sirwardana: 19 matches, 141 runs & 13 wickets

Chamal Sadun: 18 matches, 339 runs & 18 wickets

Waqas Akhtar: 19 matches, 373 runs & 11 wickets

Samith Mapalagama: 5 matches, 11 wickets

(*points carried forward from ECS T10 Cyprus to ECS T10 Cyprus Encore)

SLL vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today

SLL vs BCP Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachithra Tharanga, Jugraj Singh, BLCS Kumara, Atta Ullah, Roshan Siriwardana, Chamal Sadun, Waqas Akhtar, Resham Singh, Kamal Raiz, Samith Mapalagama, Umar Farooq-I

Captain: Chamal Sadun Vice-Captain: Atta Ullah

SLL vs BCP Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachithra Tharanga, BLCS Kumara, Atta Ullah, Roshan Siriwardana, Chamal Sadun, Waqas Akhtar, Rajwinder Singh Brar, Kamal Raiz, Samith Mapalagama, Gurwinder Singh, Umar Farooq-I

Captain: Waqas Akhtar Vice-Captain: Roshan Siriwardana

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee