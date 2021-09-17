SLL vs CEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Sri Lankan Lions will be facing Cyprus Eagles CTL in the 3rd and 4th match of the ECS-T10 Cyprus on 17 September at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Cyprus Eagles finished second in last season's ECS T10 Cyprus league and will be looking to maintain their form this season.

The Lions were placed fourth in the previous ECS season and will be hoping to start the new season with a win. With new players and new enthusiasm, both clubs will be trying to prove their supremacy in this contest.

SLL vs CEC Probable Playing 11 Today

Sri Lankan Lions

Chamal Sadun (WK), Pradad Liyanage (C), BLCS Kumara, Nalin Gamage, Kelum Sanjaya, Mangala Gunasekara, Sujith Tennakon, Damith Priyantha, Kapila Hemantha, Hettiaachchige Susantha, Nalin Pathirana

Cyprus Eagles

Sajib Mia Mohammad (WK), Thulasi Allrui, Manikanta Ranimekala, Amandeep Singh-I, Rajesekhar Poluri, Michalis Kyriacou (C), Usman Shah, Murali Alanki, Charan Nalluri, Jahirul Islam, Ranjith Nereralla

Match Details

SLL vs CEC, ECS-T10 Cyprus

Date and Time: 17th September, 09:30 pm & 18 September 12:30 am IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards in today's ECS clash. While batting might be easy here, the spinners should get some turn in the middle overs and keep the batsman on their toes. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss.

Today’s SLL vs CEC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chamal Sadun: Sadun has the ability to score big runs and is reliable between the stumps.

Batsmen

Manikanta Ranimekala: Manikanta has been excellent with the bat. He can prove to be a key performer for his side in this game.

Pradad Liyanage: Pradad is a reliable batsman and is expected to play the role of anchor for his side.

All-rounders

Kelum Sanjaya: Sanjaya is an excellent all-rounder and his ability to contribute immensely in both aspects makes him a must-pick in today's game.

Michalis Kyriacou: Michalis has the ability to score handy runs as well as pick up wickets. We expect the player to scalp a wicket or two in today's game.

Bowlers

Kapila Hemantha: Kapila will open the bowling for the Sri Lankan Lions. He can prove to be a danger for the batters owing to his variations.

Charan Nalluri: Nalluri's knack for picking up wickets makes him a decent option in your Dream11 team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLL vs CEC Dream11 prediction team

Pradad Liyanage (SLL)

Manikanta Ranimekala (CEC)

Kapila Hemantha (SLL)

Kelum Sanjaya (SLL)

Michalis Kyriacou (CEC)

Important stats for SLL vs CEC Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match.

SLL vs CEC Dream11 Prediction Today

SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chamal Sadun, Manikanta Ranimekala, Pradad Liyanage, BLCS Kumara, Michalis Kyriacou, Rajasekhar Poluri, Kelum Sanjaya, Kapila Hemantha, Kamal Riaz, Murali Alanki, Damith Priyantha

Captain: Michalis Kyriacou Vice-Captain: Pradad Liyanage

SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chamal Sadun, Manikanta Ranimekala, Pradad Liyanage, Thulasi Alluri, Michalis Kyriacou, Mangala Gunasekara, Usman Shah, Kelum Sanjaya, Kapila Hemantha, Kamal Riaz, Charan Nalluri

Captain: Kellum Sanjaya Vice-Captain: Manikanta Ranimekala

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee