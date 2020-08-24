SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 25th, 2020

Match 7 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League pits the Cyprus Eagles against Sri Lankan Lions Limassol at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The Cyprus Eagles, who are one of the more fancied sides in the competition, won their only game on Monday against Nicosia XI Fighters.

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol, meanwhile, didn't start their campaign on the right note as they succumbed to hot favourites Nicosia Tigers by 31 runs.

Going by current form, the Eagles are the clear favourites heading into this game although they should be wary of the Lions' batting unit. Either way, both teams should give their best with two valuable points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.

Cyprus Eagles CTL

Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

A Rathnayake, B Kumara, C Sadun, D Priyantha, H Susantha, M Akuranage, N Pathirana, S Kumara, K Raiz, K Shanaka and S Gedara

Cyprus Eagles CTL

S Angarekkala, S Mohammad, M Ranimekala, T Alluri, J Singh, M Khan, Z Sarwar, R Poluri, M Alanki, G Singh and C Nalluri

Match Details

Match: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL

Date: 25th August 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

With this being the third game of the day, the pitch could be a tad slower although the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle.

Apart from some early swing movement and the odd ball keeping low, it should be plain sailing for the batsmen, who have ruled the roost in this tournament so far.

100 is a bare minimum at this venue with chasing being the preferred option on winning the toss.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SLL vs CEC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Sadun, S Angarekkala, Z Sarwar, M Khan, S Gedera, G Singh, R Poluri, A Rathnayake, D Priyantha, H Susantha and C Nalluri

Captain: Z Sarwar, Vice-Captain: C Sadun

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Sadun, N Pathirana, Z Sarwar, T Alluri, S Gedera, G Singh, M Alanki, A Rathnayake, D Priyantha, H Susantha and C Nalluri

Captain: C Sadun, Vice-Captain: G Singh