SLL vs CEC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 28th, 2020

Match 16 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League 2020 sees the Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC facing the Cyprus Eagles in Limassol.

The Eagles have done exceedingly well in the competition so far with three wins in four games, including one against hot favourites Nicosia Tigers.

The Lions, meanwhile, are reeling at the bottom of the table with no wins in four games. Despite showing some grit against the likes of Riyaan CC and Nicosia Tigers, they have failed to emerge victorious in the competition so far.

Although the Eagles are heavy favourites to win this game, they will keep on eye on Sadun, who is the Lions' best bet with bat and ball.

With the T10 format being quite unpredictable, one cannot write out the possibility of Sadun leading his side to a win in what promises to an entertaining game in the ECS T10 Cyprus League.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.

Cyprus Eagles CTL

Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Srinivas Angarekkala, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

C Sadun, R Manawasingha, N Pathirana, K Raiz, S Gedara, K Shanaka, S Mapalagama, M Akuranage, H Susantha, B Kumara and N Sampath

Cyprus Eagles CTL

S Mohammad, G Singh, Z Sarwar, M Ranimekala, M Khan, R Poluri, S Angarekkala, M Alanki, L Singh, C Nalluri and T Sandireddy

Match Details

Match: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL

Date: 28th August 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

A highly competitive game is expected at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground with the pitch getting better with each passing game. The batsmen have ruled the roost with scores above 150 also being achieved over the last few days.

Both teams will be looking to bat first with 110 representing a par score at this venue.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SLL vs CEC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Pathirana, M Khan, Z Sarwar, B Kumara, C Sadun, G Singh, M Alanki, R Poluri, K Raiz, K Singh and R Manwasingha

Captain: C Sadun, Vice-Captain: G Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Mohammed, M Khan, Z Sarwar, S Gedera, C Sadun, G Singh, M Alanki, R Poluri, K Raiz, K Singh and M Akuranage

Captain: M Khan, Vice-Captain: C Sadun