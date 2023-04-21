SLL vs CYM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10, Match 62

The 62nd match of the ECS Cyprus T10 will see the Sri Lankan Lions (SLL) square off against Cyprus Moufflons CC (CYM) at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Tuesday, April 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SLL vs CYM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Sri Lankan Lions have played nine matches in the tournament and have managed to win six of them. They are currently at the top of the points table with 12 points under their belt.

The Cyprus Moufflons CC, on the other hand, have played seven matches in the tournament. They have managed to win four of their matches and are currently at number four in the points table.

SLL vs CYM Match Details

The 62nd game of the ECS Cyprus T10 will be played on April 21 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol and will commence at 7.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SLL vs CYM, Match 62

Date and Time: April 21, 2023; 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

SLL vs CYM Probable Playing XIs

SLL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SLL Probable Playing XI

N Pathirana, S Gedara, N Gamage, A de Silva, A Kumara, C Sadun, R Siriwardana, K Sanjaya, K Raiz, B Mahesh, and D Mendis.

CYM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CYM Probable Playing XI

Z Sarwar, M Khan, S Ejaz, A Umair, M Mughal, W Ali, T Singh-I, S Kumar, L Singh, M Bilal, and G Singh.

SLL vs CYM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Sarwar

Sarwar has done a great job with the bat in this tournament. He is scoring runs consistently and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

A De Silva

De Silva has been in good form in this tournament. He has scored runs in most of the match so far and that makes him the best choice from the batter's section for this match.

All-rounder

C Sadun

Sadun has been in very good form with both the bat and the ball in this tournament. He is scoring valuable runs and is also picking up important wickets. This makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

S Janaka

Janaka has been in good form with the ball. He has picked up wickets and is looking very lethal with the ball and this makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

SLL vs CYM match captain and vice-captain choices

C Sadun

Sadun has been in great all-round form in this tournament. He is scoring runs at crucial stages and is also picking up important wickets. This makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

R Siriwardana

Siriwardana has been in good form in both his trades this edition of the tournament. His consistency in both batting and bowling makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SLL vs CYM, Match 62

Z Sarwar

A De Silva

C Sadun

R Siriwardana

S Janaka

SLL vs CYM Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Top-order batters and all-rounders who will complete their quota of overs with the ball will be good picks for the match.

SLL vs CYM Dream11 Prediction, Match 62, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Z Sarwar

Batters: M Hussain, P Suranga, A De Silva

All-rounders: C Sadun, W Ali, R Siriwardana, S Rajith

Bowlers: K Raiz, M Bilal, S Janaka

SLL vs CYM Dream11 Prediction, Match 62, Grand League Team

