SLL vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report 

The Sri Lankan Lions will take on the Nicosia Tigers in the 3rd and 4th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus Encore 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Sri Lankan Lions had a decent run in the ECS T10 Cyprus as they finished in fourth spot with seven wins from 13 games. They lost their third-place match against the Nicosia Tigers by 12 runs and will now aim to start the new tournament on a positive note.

The Nicosia Tigers, on the other hand, ended up in third place with eight wins from 13 games. As mentioned earlier, they defeated the Lankan Lions recently and will look to repeat the same performance in this game.

SLL vs NCT Probable Playing 11 Today

Sri Lankan Lions

Sachithra Pathirana (C & WK), Sachithra Tharanga, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Roshan Sirwardana, Kamal Raiz, Saman Kumara, Kelum Sanjaya, Kasun Shanaka, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Samith Mapalagama

Nicosia Tigers

Faysal Mia (C), Abid Ali (WK), Roman Mazumder, Rashidul Hasan, Sakhawat Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hasan, Shajjad Baddan.

SLL vs NCT Match Details

Match: Sri Lankan Lions vs Nicosia Tigers

Date and Time: October 11, 9.30 PM IST and October 12, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol offers assistance to the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to execute their shots. A total of around 110 could prove to be challenging.

The team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Today’s SLL vs NCT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sachithra Tharanga: Tharanga has been decent with the bat scoring 155 runs and he has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

BLCS Kumara: Kumara was the top scorer for the Lions in the ECS Cyprus with 232 runs in 12 games. He is expected to carry on his form and deliver in this game.

Roman Mazumder: Mazumder has been consistent with the bat for the Tigers, scoring 221 runs in 12 matches. He could prove to be a crucial player in this game.

All-rounders

Anowar Hossain: Anowar can contribute to both aspects of the game. So far he has 10 wickets to his name and was also handy with the bat.

Iftekar Jaman: Jaman has contributed to both departments of the game. He has scored 181 runs and also grabbed 12 wickets in the recently concluded tournament.

Bowlers

Kamal Raiz: Raiz is the leading wicket-taker for the Lions with 16 wickets in 13 games. He is a must-pick in today’s game.

Tomal Aminul: Aminul has been decent with the ball for the Tigers. He picked up nine wickets in 13 games in the last series and can be vital in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLL vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Iftekar Jaman: 826 points

Kamal Raiz: 582 points

Ruwan Jayakodi: 542 points

Anowar Hossain: 466 points

Tomal Aminul: 440 points

* points carried forward from ECS T10 Cyprus to ECS T10 Cyprus Encore

Important stats for SLL vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Iftekar Jaman: 13 matches, 181 runs, 12 wickets

Kamal Raiz: 13 matches, 16 wickets

Ruwan Jayakodi: 13 matches, 13 wickets

Anowar Hossain: 13 matches, 10 wickets

Tomal Aminul: 13 matches, 9 wickets

SLL vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Today

SLL vs NCT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachithra Tharanga, Roman Mazumder, Abid Ali, BLCS Kumara, Roshan Sirwardana, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kamal Raiz, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Ruwan Jayakodi

Captain: Iftekar Jaman, Vice-Captain: Kamal Raiz

SLL vs NCT Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sachithra Tharanga, Roman Mazumder, Nalin Pathirana, BLCS Kumara, Shakhawat Hossain, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Bilal Hussain, Kamal Raiz, Tomal Aminul, Ruwan Jayakodi

Captain: Anowar Hossain, Vice-Captain: Ruwan Jayakodi.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar