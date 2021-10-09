SLL vs NCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report 

The Lankan Lions (SLL) will take on Nicosia Tigers (NCT) in the 43rd match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Sri Lankan Lions have been decent in the tournament so far and are in third position on the points table. They have managed to win seven of their 12 games and will be aiming to grab another victory in this match.

Nicosia Tigers, on the other hand, also had a similar run in the competition as they stand just behind the Lions in fourth spot with seven wins from 12 matches. They have some quality players in their lineup and will aim to come out on top with a victory.

SLL vs NCT Probable Playing 11 Today

Sri Lankan Lions

Nalin Pathirana (C & WK), Sachithra Tharanga, BLCS Kumara, Prasad Liyanage, Roshan Sirwardana, Chamal Sadun, Buddika Mahesh, Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Jayakodi, Saman Kumara, Mahesh Gamage

Nicosia Tigers CC

Faysal Mia (C), Abid Ali (WK), Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, Sakhawat Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hasan, Shajjad Baddan

SLL vs NCT Match Details

Match: Sri Lankan Lions vs Nicosia Tigers CC

Date and Time: 9th October, 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol generally favors the batters. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making it easier for the batters to execute their shots. A total of around 110 could prove to be challenging.

The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Today’s SLL vs NCT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Roman Mazumder: Roman has been in good form with the bat, scoring 219 runs in 11 games, and has also been contributing behind the stumps.

Batters

BLCS Kumara: Kumara has been consistently good with the bat. In his most recent encounter, he scored 35 runs and is expected to carry on his form.

Neeraj Tiwari: Neeraj hasn't had much impact with the bat, but he has taken five wickets with the ball. He could prove to be crucial in this game.

All-rounders

Chamal Sadun: Sadun has scored 204 runs and has taken 11 wickets in 12 games. He will play a vital role in this match.

Iftekar Jaman: Jaman has contributed to both departments of the game. He has scored 127 runs and has also grabbed nine wickets so far in the tournament.

Bowlers

Kamal Raiz: Raiz has been quite excellent with the ball. He has 15 wickets under his belt and will look to add more to his tally.

Tomal Aminul: Aminul has done a good job with the ball. He has taken nine wickets in the tournament and should be a good pick for the game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLL vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Chamal Sadun: 745 points

Iftekar Jaman: 728 points

Anowar Hossain: 398 points

Roman Mazumder: 385 points

BLCS Kumara: 374 points

Important stats for SLL vs NCT Dream11 prediction team

Chamal Sadun: 12 matches, 204 runs, 11 wickets

Iftekar Jaman: 12 matches, 12 wickets

Anowar Hossain: 12 matches, 71 runs, 8 wickets

Roman Mazumder: 11 matches, 219 runs

BLCS Kumara: 11 matches, 226 runs

SLL vs NCT Dream11 Prediction Today

SLL vs NCT Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Roman Mazumder, Abid Ali, Neeraj Tiwari, BLCS Kumara, Roshan Sirwardana, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Chamal Sadun, Kamal Raiz, Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hasan.

Captain: Chamal Sadun, Vice-Captain: Iftekar Jaman

SLL vs NCT Dream11 Team - 2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Roman Mazumder, Neeraj Tiwari, BLCS Kumara, Prasad Liyanage, Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Chamal Sadun, Tomal Aminul, Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Jayakodi, Mahesh Gamage.

Captain: Kamal Raiz, Vice-Captain: Tomal Aminul

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee