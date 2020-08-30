SLL vs NCT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 30th, 2020

The third-place playoff in the ECS T10 Cyprus League pits Nicosia Tigers CC against Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

Despite being heavily touted as the favourites, the Tigers surrendered quite meekly to Riyaan CC in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol have improved drastically over the last few days with a couple of brilliant performances against Riyaan and Cyprus Eagles.

Although Nicosia Tigers are the overwhelming favourites for this game, the previous fixture between the two sides saw the Lions chase down a 100+ score without breaking a sweat.

With both sides looking to end their campaign on a high, one can expect a thoroughly entertaining game in Limassol.

Squads to choose from

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Samith Mapalagama, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe, Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara.

Nicosia Tigers CC

Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain.

Predicted Playing XI

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

S Tennakoon, BLCS Kumara, C Sadun, N Pathirana, S Tharanga, N Gamage, R Manawasingha, S Kumara, K Raiz, S Mapalagama and K Shanaka

Nicosia Tigers CC

R Mazumder, M Gunasekara, Y Khan, A Ali, I Jaman, A Manan, A Hossain, F Mia, H Rahman, S Hossain and R Kumar

Match Details

Match: Nicosia Tigers CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC

Date: 31st August 2020, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The bowlers are in for a tough time with there being no respite for them on a placid track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

Although there is some help for the pacers, the batsmen should feel at ease in the middle with no variable bounce off the surface.

100 is a bare minimum at this venue with both sides looking to bat first on winning the toss.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SLL vs NCT Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Khan, A Ali, R Mazumder, B Kumara, K Shanaka, C Sadun, S Tennakoon, A Hossain, R Kumar, H Rahman and K Raiz

Captain: R Mazumder, Vice-Captain: B Kumara

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Pathirana, A Ali, R Mazumder, B Kumara, K Shanaka, C Sadun, S Hossain, A Hossain, R Kumar, H Rahman and K Raiz

Captain: C Sadun, Vice-Captain: R Mazumder