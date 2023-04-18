SLL vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10, Match 45

The 45th match of the ECS Cyprus T10 will see the Sri Lankan Lions (SLL) square off against Nicosia XI Fighters CC (NFCC) at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Tuesday, April 18. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the SLL vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Sri Lankan Lions have played five matches in the tournament and have managed to win three of them. They are currently third in the points table and will look to stay in the top half with a win in this match.

The Nicosia XI Fighters, on the other hand, have lost all four matches that they have played in the tournament. They will be looking to win this match in order to get off the mark in the points count.

SLL vs NFCC Match Details

The 45th game of the ECS Cyprus T10 will be played on April 18 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol and will start at 5.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SLL vs NFCC, Match 45

Date and Time: April 18, 2023; 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

SLL vs NFCC Probable Playing XIs

SLL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

SLL Probable Playing XI

N Pathirana, S Gedara, N Gamage, A de Silva, A Kumara, C Sadun, R Siriwardana, K Sanjaya, K Raiz, B Mahesh, and D Mendis.

NFCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NFCC Probable Playing XI

K Mahmud, A Chowdhury, S Ahmed, R Hossain, P Miah, A Al Tasmin, A Hossain, K Ahmad, M Islam, N Khan-I, and M Howlader.

SLL vs NFCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Mahmud

Mahmud is an explosive batter in the top-order and also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps. He looks like the best wicketkeeper choice for this match.

Batter

A De Silva

A De Silva has been in good form with the bat in the top order. He is an explosive batter who gets enough deliveries to make a difference with the bat. De Silva will be a really good pick for the match from the batters section.

All-rounder

C Sadun

C Sadun has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He can pick up points in both innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder choice for the match.

Bowler

S Janaka

Janaka could be a lethal bowler who picks up wickets in crucial stages. He will be the best bowler pick for the match.

SLL vs NFCC match captain and vice-captain choices

C Sadun

Sadun is a very effective all-rounder. He can change the complexion of a match with both the bat and the ball and has been in good form in this tournament. Sadun will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

A De Silva

A De Silva has been in good form with the bat this tournament. He has consistently been scoring runs and that makes him a very safe bet as the captain and vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for SLL vs NFCC, Match 45

K Mahmud

A De Silva

A Al Tasmin

C Sadun

S Janaka

SLL vs NFCC Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. Top-order batters and all-rounders who will complete their quota of overs with the ball will be good picks for the match.

SLL vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 45, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: K Mahmud

Batters: P Miah, A de Silva

All-rounders: A Hossain, A Al Tasmin, C Sadun, R Siriwardana

Bowlers: K Ahmad, M Islam, B Mahesh, S Janaka

SLL vs NFCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 45, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: K Mahmud

Batters: P Miah, A de Silva

All-rounders: A Hossain, A Al Tasmin, C Sadun, R Siriwardana

Bowlers: K Ahmad, M Islam, B Mahesh, S Janaka

