SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International Masters League 2025, Match 10

The 10th match of the International Masters League 2025 will see Sri Lanka Masters (SLM) squaring off against West Indies Masters (WIM) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday, March 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

West Indies Masters have won their last two matches. They won their last match against England Masters by eight runs. Sri Lanka Masters, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against Australia Masters by three wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

SLM vs WIM Match Details

The 10th match of the International Masters League 2025 will be played on March 6 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

SLM vs WIM, 10th Match

Date and Time: March 6, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match in both the innings. The last match played at this venue was between Australia Masters and India Masters, where a total of 443 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

Ad

SLM vs WIM Form Guide

SLM - W W

WIM - W W L

SLM vs WIM Probable Playing XI

SLM Playing XI

No injury updates

Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (wk & c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhammika Prasad

WIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Ashley Nurse, Ravi Rampaul, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Fidel Edwards

Ad

SLM vs WIM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Sangakkara

K Sangakkara is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. He smashed 51 runs in just 30 balls in the match against India Masters. C Walton is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Ad

U Tharanga

L Thirimanne and U Tharanga are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. U Tharanga is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He played exceptionally well in the recent matches. He has smashed 141 runs in the last three matches. C Jayasinghe is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Smith

D Smith and A Nurse are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Smith will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 86 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches. I Udana is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Ad

Bowlers

C de Silva

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Rampaul and C de Silva. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. C de Silva has an exceptional venue record and can scalp a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken four wickets in the last three matches. J Taylor is another good bowler for today's match.

SLM vs WIM match captain and vice-captain choices

Ad

D Smith

D Smith is the most crucial pick from the West Indies Masters as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order in today's match and will bowl a few overs. He has smashed 86 runs and taken two wickets in the last two matches of the tournament.

A Nurse

A Nurse is one of the most crucial picks from the West Indies Masters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 29 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for SLM vs WIM, 10th Match

A Nurse

D Smith

U Tharanga

A Gunaratne

I Udana

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Sangakkara, C Walton

Ad

Batters: U Tharanga, L Thirimanne

All-rounders: D Smith, I Udana, A Nurse, A Gunaratne

Bowlers: J Taylor, R Rampaul, C de Silva

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Sangakkara

Ad

Batters: U Tharanga, L Thirimanne, N Deonarine, C Jayasinghe

All-rounders: D Smith, I Udana, A Nurse, A Gunaratne

Bowlers: J Taylor, R Rampaul

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️