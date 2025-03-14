SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for International Masters League 2025, Semi Final 2

The 2nd Semi Final match of the International Masters League 2025 will see Sri Lanka Masters (SLM) squaring off against West Indies Masters (WIM) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, March 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SLM vs WIM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

West Indies Masters have won three of their last five matches. They won their last match against England Masters by nine wickets. Sri Lanka Masters, on the other hand, topped the points table with four wins of their five matches. They won their last match of the tournament against South Africa Masters by 29 runs.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Sri Lanka Women by 21 runs.

SLM vs WIM Match Details

The 2nd Semi Final match of the International Master League 2025 will be played on March 14 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLM vs WIM, 2nd Semi Final Match

Date and Time: March 14, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Australia Masters and India Masters, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

SLM vs WIM Form Guide

SLM - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

WIM - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

SLM vs WIM Probable Playing XI

SLM Playing XI

No injury updates

Upul Tharanga, Kumar Sangakkara (wk & c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Asela Gunaratne, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Chaturanga de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhammika Prasad

WIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Dwayne Smith, Lendl Simmons, Chadwick Walton, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Narsingh Deonarine, Kirk Edwards, Ashley Nurse, Ravi Rampaul, Jerome Taylor, Sulieman Benn, Fidel Edwards

SLM vs WIM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Sangakkara

K Sangakkara is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. He has smashed 222 runs in the last five matches. W Perkins is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Simmons

L Simmons and U Tharanga are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. L Simmons is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 277 runs and taken one wicket in the last four matches. L Thirimanne is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

D Smith

D Smith and A Nurse are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Smith will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 219 runs and taken two wickets in the last five matches. A Gunaratne is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

R Rampaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Rampaul and C de Silva. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Rampaul has an exceptional venue record and can scalp a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken nine wickets in the last three matches. J Taylor is another good bowler for today's match.

SLM vs WIM match captain and vice-captain choices

D Smith

D Smith is one of the most crucial picks from the West Indies Masters as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order in today's match and will bowl a few overs. He has smashed 219 runs and taken two wickets in the last five matches.

R Rampaul

R Rampaul is another crucial pick from the West Indies Masters squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken nine wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for SLM vs WIM, 2nd Semi Final Match

D Smith

A Nurse

A Gunaratne

L Simmons

R Rampaul

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Sangakkara

Batters: U Tharanga, L Thirimanne, L Simmons

All-rounders: D Smith, I Udana, A Nurse, A Gunaratne

Bowlers: J Taylor, R Rampaul, C de Silva

Sri Lanka Masters vs West Indies Masters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Sangakkara, W Perkins

Batters: U Tharanga, B Lara, L Simmons

All-rounders: D Smith, I Udana, A Nurse, A Gunaratne

Bowlers: R Rampaul, C de Silva

