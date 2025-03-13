SLO vs ASS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Legends League 2025, Match 7

The 7th match of the Asian Legends League 2025 will see Sri Lankan Lions (SLO) squaring off against Asian Stars (ASS) at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan on Thursday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SLO vs ASS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Asian Stars have won one of their last two matches. Their last match of the tournament against the Bangladesh Tigers was abandoned due to rain. The Sri Lankan Lions, too, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Afghanistan Pathans by 13 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

SLO vs ASS Match Details

The seventh match of the Asian Legends League 2025 will be played on March 13 at the Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

SLO vs ASS, 7th Match

Date and Time: 13th March 2025, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Miraj International Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan

Pitch Report

The pitch at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan is well balanced with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Sri Lanka Lions and Afghanistan Pathans, where a total of 325 runs were scored at a loss of 19 wickets.

Ad

SLO vs ASS Form Guide

SLO - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

ASS - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

SLO vs ASS Probable Playing XI

SLO Playing XI

No injury updates

Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chamara Kapugedera (wk), Vikum Sanjaya, Upul Indrasiri, Thilan Thushara, Raveen Sayer, Arul Pragasam, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lasith Lakshan, Thisara Perera, Mervan Fernando

ASS Playing XI

No injury updates

Dilshan Munaweera, Raghav Dhawan, Swapnil Patil (wk), Sarul Kanwar, Kashyap Prajapati, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Tinu Kundu, Mehran Khan, Ankit Narwal, Rishi Dhawan

Ad

SLO vs ASS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Kapugedera

C Kapugedera is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and was in exceptional form in the recent matches. L Fransisco is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

T Dilshan

T Dilshan and M Vijay are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. T Dilshan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He is also expected to bowl some overs if required. U Tharanga is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

T Perera

T Perera and R Dhawan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. T Perera will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. D Munaweera is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

I Pandey

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Fernando and I Pandey. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. I Pandey can use the swinging conditions and take a lot of wickets in today's match. P Suyal is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

SLO vs ASS match captain and vice-captain choices

T Dilshan

T Dilshan is one of the most crucial picks from the Sri Lankan Lions as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team and might bowl some overs in today's match.

T Perera

T Perera is another crucial pick from the Sri Lankan Lions squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for SLO vs ASS, 7th Match

R Dhawan

T Perera

T Dilshan

M Vijay

U Tharanga

Sri Lankan Lions vs Asian Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ad

Sri Lankan Lions vs Asian Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Kapugedera

Ad

Batters: M Vijay, T Dilshan, U Tharanga

All-rounders: R Dhawan, T Perera, D Munaweera, A Kapali

Bowlers: I Pandey, P Suyal, M Fernando

Sri Lankan Lions vs Asian Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Kapugedera

Ad

Batters: M Vijay, T Dilshan, U Tharanga, S Jayasuriya

All-rounders: R Dhawan, T Perera, D Munaweera, D Gunathilaka

Bowlers: I Pandey, M Khan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️