SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 7

The SLC Reds will lock horns with the SLC Blues in the seventh match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Wednesday.

The SLC Reds have won one of their three Sri Lanka Invitational T20 matches and find themselves languishing in the penultimate position in the points table. They will head into today's encounter on the back of a 10-wicket victory over SLC Greens. The SLC Blues, on the other hand, have managed to pick up two wins from their three matches and are currently second in the standings. They fell to a 16-run defeat in their last match against table-toppers SLC Greys.

SLRE vs SLBL Probable Playing 11 Today

SLRE XI

Dinesh Chandimal (C & WK), Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Muditha Lakshan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Prabath Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando.

SLBL XI

Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Angelo Perera, Nishan Madushka, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchige, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Suranga Lakmal, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mahesh Theekshana.

Match Details

SLRE vs SLBL, Match 7, Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Date and Time: 18th August 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the spinners will also get some assistance from the wicket. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the majority of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 matches played on this ground have been won by the teams batting first.

Today’s SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Dinesh Chandimal: The SLC Reds skipper scored a half-century (51) in the last game. He can prove to be a great differential multiplier choice today.

Batsmen

Avishka Fernando: The 23-year old smashed 82 runs off 58 balls to guide his team to their first Sri Lanka Invitational T20 victory in the previous game. He will be hoping to keep his run-scoring form intact in today’s encounter.

Ashen Bandara: Bandara is a hard-hitting batsman who has scored 110 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 189.65. He is looking in great touch and it won't be a wise decision to drop him.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva: Silva scored 16 runs while picking up a wicket on his Sri Lanka Invitational T20 debut. He is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball in today's game.

Chamika Karunaratne: Karunaratne had a great outing in the last game, scalping three wickets. He can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Seekkuge Prasanna: Prasanna has been sensational so far this season. He is the leading wicket-taker in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 with six wickets. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a must-have pick in today’s game.

Suranga Lakmal: Lakmal has failed to perform as per the expectations so far this season. But he is an experienced bowler who can do wonders in today's Sri Lanka Invitational T20 game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 prediction team

Seekkuge Prasanna (SLRE) – 227 points

Ashen Bandara (SLBL) – 166 points

Avishka Fernando (SLRE) – 158 points

Dinesh Chandimal (SLRE) – 143 points

Sahan Arachchige (SLBL) – 128 points

Important Stats for SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 prediction team

Seekkuge Prasanna: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER – 5.25

Dhananjaya de Silva: 16 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR – 88.88 and ER – 6.75

Avishka Fernando: 97 runs in 3 matches; SR – 122.78

Ashen Bandara: 110 runs in 3 matches; SR – 189.65

Sadeera Samarawickrama: 108 runs in 3 matches; SR – 118.68

SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lanka Invitational T20)

SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Perera, Ashen Bandara, Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Seekkuge Prasanna, Mahesh Theekshana.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Dinesh Chandimal.

SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Ashen Bandara, Asela Gunaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sahan Arachchige, Akila Dananjaya, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal.

Captain: Avishka Fernando. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.

