SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11s and Pitch Report for SLC Invitational T20, Final

SLC Reds (SLRE) will be up against SLC Blues (SLBL) in the summit clash of the SLC Invitational T20 at the R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

SLC Reds have won and lost one game apiece and are second in the points table. SLC Blues, meanwhile, have won two in two and are atop the standings. The last time the two teams met, the Reds registered a 33-run victory over the Blues.

SLRE vs SLBL Probable Playing XIs

SLRE

Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Sahan Arachchige, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage.

SLBL

Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Lahiru Udara, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Sitara Gimhan.

Match Details

Match: SLRE vs SLBL, SLC Invitational T20 League, Final

Date and Time: August 15, 2022; 07:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premdasa Stadium is a sporting one. The surface offers good pace and bounce, helping both pacers and batters. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 148.

Today’s SLRE vs SLBL Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Mendis: Mendis has scored 150 runs in three SLC Invitational T20 games. He has also taken two catches and effected one stumping.

Batters

Lasith Croospulle: He has smashed 88 runs, including a half-century, in two games.

Ashen Bandara: Bandara has scored 94 runs in three games and will be keen to play a big knock here.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva: Silva has scored 46 runs and scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in three games. He could be a great captaincy choice in this game.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Hasaranga is looking in great touch and can lead your fantasy team. He has scored 75 runs and scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in three games.

Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana is a talented young Sri Lankan pacer who has taken three wickets in two games at an economy rate of 5.12.

Five best players to pick in SLRE vs SLBL Dream 11 prediction team

Kusal Mendis (SLRE) – 229 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (SLRE) – 227 points

Praveen Jayawickrama (SLBL) – 167 points

Suminda Lakshan (SLBL) – 158 points

Dhananjaya de Silva (SLBL) – 157 points

Key stats for SLRE vs SLBL Dream 11 prediction team

Kusal Mendis: 150 runs in 3 matches; SR – 122.95

Wanindu Hasaranga: 75 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR – 159.57 & ER – 6.16

Praveen Jayawickrama: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER – 6.08

Suminda Lakshan: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER – 5.54

Dhananjaya de Silva: 46 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR – 106.97 & ER – 5.00

SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction (SLC Invitational T20)

SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suminda Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.

Edited by Bhargav