SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11s and Pitch Report for SLC Invitational T20, Final

SLC Reds (SLRE) will be up against SLC Blues (SLBL) in the summit clash of the SLC Invitational T20 at the R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday.
SLC Reds have won and lost one game apiece and are second in the points table. SLC Blues, meanwhile, have won two in two and are atop the standings. The last time the two teams met, the Reds registered a 33-run victory over the Blues.
SLRE vs SLBL Probable Playing XIs
SLRE
Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Sahan Arachchige, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dunith Wellalage.
SLBL
Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Lahiru Udara, Lahiru Samarakoon, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Sitara Gimhan.
Match Details
Match: SLRE vs SLBL, SLC Invitational T20 League, Final
Date and Time: August 15, 2022; 07:30 PM IST
Venue: R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo
Pitch Report
The pitch at the R. Premdasa Stadium is a sporting one. The surface offers good pace and bounce, helping both pacers and batters. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 148.
Today’s SLRE vs SLBL Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Kusal Mendis: Mendis has scored 150 runs in three SLC Invitational T20 games. He has also taken two catches and effected one stumping.
Batters
Lasith Croospulle: He has smashed 88 runs, including a half-century, in two games.
Ashen Bandara: Bandara has scored 94 runs in three games and will be keen to play a big knock here.
All-rounders
Dhananjaya de Silva: Silva has scored 46 runs and scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in three games. He could be a great captaincy choice in this game.
Wanindu Hasaranga: Hasaranga is looking in great touch and can lead your fantasy team. He has scored 75 runs and scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in three games.
Bowlers
Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana is a talented young Sri Lankan pacer who has taken three wickets in two games at an economy rate of 5.12.
Five best players to pick in SLRE vs SLBL Dream 11 prediction team
Kusal Mendis (SLRE) – 229 points
Wanindu Hasaranga (SLRE) – 227 points
Praveen Jayawickrama (SLBL) – 167 points
Suminda Lakshan (SLBL) – 158 points
Dhananjaya de Silva (SLBL) – 157 points
Key stats for SLRE vs SLBL Dream 11 prediction team
Kusal Mendis: 150 runs in 3 matches; SR – 122.95
Wanindu Hasaranga: 75 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR – 159.57 & ER – 6.16
Praveen Jayawickrama: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER – 6.08
Suminda Lakshan: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER – 5.54
Dhananjaya de Silva: 46 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR – 106.97 & ER – 5.00
SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction (SLC Invitational T20)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Suminda Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana.
Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.
Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.