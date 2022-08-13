SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SLC Invitational T20, Match 6

SLC Reds (SLRE) will be up against SLC Blues (SLBL) in the SLC Invitational T20 at the R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, August 13.

SLC Reds have won and lost one match apiece and are second in the points table. They lost their last game against SLC Greens by eight runs. SLC Blues, on the other hand, have won two in two and are currently atop the standings. They won their last fixture against SLC Greys by four wickets.

SLRE vs SLBL Probable Playing 11 Today

SLRE XI

Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Lasith Croospulle, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Sahan Arachchige, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya.

SLBL XI

Charith Asalanka (C), Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK), Lahiru Udara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Pramod Madushan.

Match Details

SLRE vs SLBL, SLC Invitational T20 League, Match 6

Date and Time: 13th August 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: R Premdasa Stadium, Colombo.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the R. Premdasa Stadium generally favors bowlers, espeically spinners. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 140 runs.

Today’s SLRE vs SLBL Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Mendis: Mendis has scored 64 runs in two SLC Invitational T20 matches. He has also taken one catch and affected one stumping.

Batters

Lasith Croospulle: Lasith has smashed 85 runs, including a half-century, in two matches.

Ashen Bandara: Bandara has scored 64 runs in two matches and will be keen to play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva: Silva has scored 31 runs and scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in two matches. He could be a great captaincy choice for this game.

Suminda Lakshan: Lakshan is yet to hit the ground running the SLC Invitational T20, scoring 15 runs in addition to taking two wickets in two matches.

Bowlers

Praveen Jayawickrama: Praveen has bowled brilliantly in the tournament, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 3.62 in two games.

Matheesha Pathirana: Pathirana is a talented young Sri Lankan pacer who has taken three wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 5.12.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLRE vs SLBL Dream 11 prediction team

Praveen Jayawickrama (SLBL) – 165 points

Lasith Croospulle (SLRE) – 138 points

Dhananjaya de Silva (SLBL) – 132 points

Kusal Mendis (SLRE) – 109 points

Ashen Bandara (SLBL) – 102 points

Important stats for SLRE vs SLBL Dream 11 prediction team

Praveen Jayawickrama: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER – 3.62

Lasith Croospulle: 85 runs in 2 matches; SR – 125.94

Dhananjaya de Silva: 31 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR – 126.23 & ER – 4.50

Kusal Mendis: 64 runs in 2 matches; SR – 103.5

Ashen Bandara: 64 runs in 2 matches; SR – 113.1

SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction Today (SLC Invitational T20)

SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga.

SLRE vs SLBL Dream11 Prediction – Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Sahan Arachchige, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suminda Lakshan, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar