SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 5

The SLC Reds will lock horns with SLC Greens in the fifth match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Monday.

The SLC Reds have lost two matches and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. They fell to a 35-run defeat in their last Sri Lanka Invitational T20 game against SLC Greys. SLC Greens, on the other hand, lost their last match against SLC Blues by five wickets. They have also lost both their Sri Lanka Invitational T20 matches and are currently third in the standings.

SLRE vs SLGR Probable Playing 11 Today

SLRE XI

Dinesh Chandimal (C & WK), Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Lasith Abeyratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Himesh Ramanayake, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando.

SLGR XI

Ashan Priyanjan (C), Mahela Udawatte, Lahiru Udara (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sammu Ashan, Ramesh Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan.

Match Details

SLRE vs SLGR, Match 5, Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Date and Time: 16th August 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is a batting paradise. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the spinners will also get some assistance from the wicket. The team winning the toss should look to bat first as the last three out of the four Sri Lanka Invitational T20 matches have been won by the teams batting first.

Today’s SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Dinesh Chandimal: The SLC Reds skipper failed to impress fantasy players in the last game. But he is a quality batter who can play a big knock for his team today.

Batsmen

Kamindu Mendis: Mendis is the second highest run-scorer in the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 with 127 runs in two innings. He is in sublime form and can prove to be a great multiplier choice.

Pathum Nissanka: Nissanka was sensational in the last match against the SLC Blues, scoring 76 runs. He will be hoping to keep his run-scoring form intact in today's Sri Lanka Invitational T20 game.

All-rounders

Asela Gunaratne: Gunaratne was in decent form in the last game as he scored 16 runs and picked up a wicket. His all-round brilliance makes him a lock-pick in your fantasy team.

Ashan Priyanjan: The SLC Greens skipper has failed to impress fantasy players thus far. But he is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball in today's Sri Lanka Invitational T20 match.

Bowlers

Seekkuge Prasanna: Prasanna is the joint highest wicket-taker with four wickets. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a must-have pick in today's game.

Lakshan Sandakan: Sandakan has picked up two wickets in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can scalp wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLBL vs SLGR Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis (SLGR) - 190 points

Pathum Nissanka (SLGR) - 175 points

Seekkuge Prasanna (SLRE) - 153 points

Akila Dananjaya (SLRE) - 114 points

Dinesh Chandimal (SLRE) - 74 points

Important Stats for SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 prediction team

Kamindu Mendis: 127 runs in 2 matches; SR - 173.97

Seekkuge Prasanna: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 5.37

Akila Dananjaya: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.00

Pathum Nissanka: 121 runs in 2 matches; SR - 134.45

Lakshan Sandakan: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.37

SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lanka Invitational T20)

SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Udara, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Asela Gunaratne, Himesh Ramanayake, Ashan Priyanjan, Akila Dananjaya, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lakshan Sandakan.

Captain: Dinesh Chandimal. Vice-captain: Pathum Nissanka.

SLRE vs SLGR Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Pathum Nissanka, Asela Gunaratne, Himesh Ramanayake, Ashan Priyanjan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan.

Captain: Avishka Fernando. Vice-captain: Ashan Priyanjan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar