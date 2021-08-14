SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For Sri Lanka Invitational T20, Match 3

The SLC Reds will be up against SLC Greys in the third match of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

The SLC Reds started their campaign with a 56-run loss against the SLC Blues and are currently placed at the bottom of the Sri Lanka Invitational T20 points table. The SLC Greys, on the other hand, got off to a flying start as they won their opening Sri Lanka Invitational T20 game against SLC Greens. They are currently second in the standings.

SLRE vs SLGY Probable Playing 11 Today

SLRE XI

Dinesh Chandimal (C & WK), Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Oshada Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Lasith Abeyratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Himesh Ramanayake, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando.

SLGY XI

Dasun Shanaka (C), Kamil Mishara, Minod Bhanuka (WK), Nuwanidu Fernando, Milinda Siriwardana, Chaturanga de Silva, Pulina Tharanga, Lahiru Madushanka, Ashian Daniel, Udith Madushan, Nuwan Pradeep.

Match Details

SLRE vs SLGY, Match 3, Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Date and Time: 14th August 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium generally favors the batsmen, who will get full value for their shots. However, the pacers are also expected to get some movement early on with the new ball. The teams winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two Sri Lanka Invitational T20 matches played at the venue is 158 runs.

Today’s SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Dinesh Chandimal: The SLC Reds skipper failed to impress fantasy players in the last game. But he is a quality batter who can score a big knock on Saturday.

Batsmen

Avishka Fernando: Fernando is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs today. Although he got out early in the last Sri Lanka Invitational T20 match, he is surely a must-pick for your fantasy teams.

Milinda Siriwardana: Siriwardana is someone who can score some crucial runs in the middle-order for his side in today's match.

All-rounders

Pulina Tharanga: Tharanga impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match against SLC Greens. He scored an unbeaten 16 and picked up three wickets to help his team finish on the winning side.

Dasun Shanaka: Shanaka looked in great touch with the bat in the last match, scoring 84 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 204.87. He is a top-quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball today.

Bowlers

Akila Dananjaya: Dananjaya bowled pretty well in the last match against SLC Blues, scalping three wickets at an economy rate of 6.75. He is a crafty spinner who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Ashian Daniel: Daniel picked up two wickets in the last match against SLC Greens. He can prove to be a great utility pick in today's Sri Lanka Invitational T20 game.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 prediction team

Pulina Tharanga (SLGY) - 120 points

Dasun Shanaka (SLGY) - 115 points

Akila Dananjaya (SLRE) - 96 points

Seekkuge Prasanna (SLRE) - 85 points

Ashian Daniel (SLGY) - 70 points

Important Stats for SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 prediction team

Pulina Tharanga: 16 runs and 3 wickets in 1 match; SR - 100.00 and ER - 5.50

Dasun Shanaka: 84 runs in 1 match; SR - 204.87

Akila Dananjaya: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.75

Seekkuge Prasanna: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 8.50

Ashian Daniel: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 7.66

SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Prediction Today (Sri Lanka Invitational T20)

SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Minod Bhanuka, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Dasun Shanaka, Asela Gunaratne, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Pradeep, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akila Dananjaya.

Captain: Dasun Shanaka. Vice-captain: Avishka Fernando.

SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lanka Invitational T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Nipun Dananjaya, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Pulina Tharanga, Ashian Daniel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akila Dananjaya.

Captain: Dinesh Chandimal. Vice-captain: Dasun Shanaka.

