SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SLC Invitational T20 League 2022, Match 1

SLC Reds (SLRE) will take on SLC Greys (SLGY) in the opening match of the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022 at the R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, August 8.

The SLC Invitational T20 is being organized to replace the Lankan Premier League, which was set to be held this month. The tournament was postponed due to the political and economic turmoil gripping the country. As a result, most Sri Lankan internationals as well as uncapped players will be participating in the SLC Invitational T20 event, which will last a week.

While Kusal Mendis is captaining the SLC Reds, SLC Greys are being led by Ashan Priyanjan. The SLC Reds are the defending champions after defeating SLC Greys in the final by 42 runs last year.

SLRE vs SLGY Probable Playing 11 Today

SLRE XI

Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Lasith Croospulle, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

SLGY XI

Minod Bhanuka (wk), Thanuka Dabare, Ashan Randika, Kasun Vidura, Ashan Priyanjan (c), Pulina Tharanga, Movin Subasingha, Akila Dananjaya, Duvindu Thilakaratne, Tharindu Ratnayake, Milan Rathnayake.

Match Details

SLRE vs SLGY, SLC Invitational T20 League 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: 8th August, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premdasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premdasa Stadium is expected to be a balanced one. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers will have to maintain lines and lengths to stop the flow of runs. The average first-innings score at the venue is 155 runs.

Today’s SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kusal Mendis is expected to lead the SLC Reds from the front, having scored 1945 runs in 77 T20s at a strike rate of more than 135.

Batter

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is a fearless top-order batter who has played 120 T20 matches so far, smashing 2271 runs at a strike rate of 137.97.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga has scored 1080 runs at a strike rate of over 133 in 105 T20 matches. He has also picked up 146 wickets at an average of 15.96 and should be a great captaincy pick of your SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Akila Dananjaya has scalped 118 wickets in 99 T20 matches at an economy rate of 7.31.

Maheesh Theekshana has picked up 69 wickets in 63 matches at an economy rate of 6.26.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (SLRE)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SLRE)

Maheesh Theekshana (SLRE)

Kusal Mendis (SLRE)

Akila Dananjaya (SLGY)

Important stats for SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 1080 runs and 146 wickets in T20 cricket

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 2271 runs in T20 cricket

Maheesh Theekshana: 69 wickets in T20 cricket

Kusal Mendis: 1945 runs in T20 cricket

Akila Dananjaya: 118 wickets in T20 cricket

SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Prediction Today (SLC Invitational T20 League 2022)

SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - SLC Invitational T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Thanuka Dabare, Ashan Priyanjan, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

SLRE vs SLGY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - SLC Invitational T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Thanuka Dabare, Ashan Priyanjan, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Duvindu Tilakaratne.

Captain: Kusal Mendis. Vice-captain: Maheesh Theekshana.

