SLS vs BLD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 16

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will take on Blue Devils in the 16th Match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Saturday, 5th March 2022. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers have had a disappointing run this season. They stand in fifth spot with just one win in five matches. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils are placed second, having won three of their four matches.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, the Blue Devils came out on top by 20 runs.

SLS vs BLD Probable Playing 11 Today

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers

Tion Webster (c), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Kieshawn Dillon, Ewart Nicholson, Daniel Williams (wk), Rishad Harris, Shiva Sankar, Vasant Singh, Eric Garcia, Ricky Jaipaul, Jabari Mills

Blue Devils

Rayad Emrit (c), Isaiah Rajah, Teshawn Castro, Crystian Thurton, Jyd Goolie, Steven Katwaroo (wk), Navin Stewart, Shaaron Lewis, Khary Pierre, Ansil Bhagan, Daniel Osouna

Match Details

Match: Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Blue Devils, Match 16

Date and Time: Saturday, March 5th at 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium has been neutral. There has been assistance on offer for both aspects of the game. Batting will be easier in the initial stages whereas the bowlers will come into play as the game progresses.

Today’s SLS vs BLD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Steven Katwaroo: Steven hasn’t made any significant contributions with the bat so far this season. However, he is a capable explosive opening batter who is expected to deliver in this game.

Batters

Tion Webster: Webster has been brilliant with the bat this season. He has scored 216 runs in five matches at a strike rate of close to 200.

Jyd Goolie: Jyd is another player to watch out for from the batting department. He has 169 runs to his name in four games at a strike rate of over 200.

Kieshawn Dillon: Dillon had a great showing in the previous game. He managed to grab three wickets at an economy of 5.50.

All-rounders

Navin Stewart: Stewart was brilliant with the ball in the last game. He picked up four wickets at an economy of just seven.

Shiva Sankar: Shiva also performed extremely well in the previous fixture. He managed to take four wickets at an economy of 6.50.

Bowlers

Ansil Bhagan: Ansil has been consistent with the ball this season. He has five wickets to his name in four games at an economy of 7.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLS vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

Tion Webster: 384 points

Jyd Goolie: 256 points

Kieshawn Dillon: 214 points

Navin Stewart: 211 points

Shiva Sankar: 206 points

Important stats for SLS vs BLD Dream11 prediction team

Tion Webster: Five matches, 216 runs, one wicket

Jyd Goolie: Four matches, 169 runs

Kieshawn Dillon: Five matches, five wickets

Navin Stewart: Four matches, 40 runs, four wickets

Shiva Sankar: Five matches, six wickets

SLS vs BLD Dream11 Prediction Today

SLS vs BLD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Steven Katwaroo, Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster, Teshawn Castro, Rayad Emrit, Ansil Bhagan, Rishad Harris, Kieshawn Dillon, Shiva Sankar, Navin Stewart, Eric Garcia

Captain: Tion Webster Vice-Captain: Navin Stewart

SLS vs BLD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Steven Katwaroo, Jyd Goolie, Tion Webster, Kieshawn Dillon, Ansil Bhagan, Vasant Singh, Navin Stewart, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Khary Pierre, Shiva Sankar, Jabari Mills

Captain: Jyd Goolie Vice-Captain: Shiva Sankar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee