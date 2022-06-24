SLS vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Bronze Final

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will take on the Cocrico Cavaliers in the Bronze Final of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Friday.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers finished the league stage at the top of the points table, having won six out of their ten matches. However, they lost to the Blue Devils by four wickets in the first semi-final.

The Cocrico Cavaliers, on the other hand, finished the league stage just below their opponents, having won four out of their ten matches. They lost the second semi-final against the Leatherback Giants by seven wickets.

SLS vs CCL Probable Playing 11 Today

SLS XI

Tion Webster (C), Khary Pierre, Randy Mahase (WK), Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Joshua Ramdoo, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Mikhil Govia, Kashtri Singh.

CCL XI

Denesh Ramdin (C & WK), Jesse Bootan, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo, Strassark Sankar, Akiel Cooper, Sharon Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Akeem Alvarez, Adrian Cooper.

Match Details

SLS vs CCL, Trinidad T10 Blast, Bronze Final

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium has been in favor of the batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the pacers have also managed to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 99 runs.

Today's SLS vs CCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Amir Jangoo: Jangoo has been in brilliant form with the bat so far this season. He has scored 302 runs, including his highest score of 60 runs in 11 matches.

Batters

Tion Webster: Webster has scored 173 runs and also picked up four wickets in 11 matches. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his side and could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Jesse Bootan: Bootan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. In the 11 matches he has played this season, he has scored 135 runs.

All-rounders

Dexter Sween: Sween is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 75 runs and also picked up seven wickets in his 11 outings.

Adrian Cooper: Cooper can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday. He has scored 69 runs and also picked up three wickets in nine matches.

Bowlers

Sharon Lewis: Lewis is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs. He has picked up seven wickets, including his best figures of 2-1 in 11 matches.

Kieshawn Dillon: Dillon has bowled pretty well in this ongoing season, picking up seven wickets in 10 matches. He is a quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLS vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Amir Jangoo (CCL) - 506 points

Tion Webster (SLS) - 426 points

Dexter Sween (SLS) - 379 points

Denesh Ramdin (CCL) - 314 points

Ramesh Brijlal (CCL) - 303 points

Important Stats for SLS vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Amir Jangoo: 302 runs in 11 matches

Tion Webster: 173 runs and 4 wickets in 11 matches

Dexter Sween: 75 runs and 7 wickets in 11 matches

Denesh Ramdin: 156 runs in 11 matches

Ramesh Brijlal: 7 wickets in 11 matches

SLS vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Today

SLS vs CCL Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Denesh Ramdin, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Jesse Bootan, Dexter Sween, Adrian Cooper, Khary Pierre, Kieshawn Dillon, Sharon Lewis, Strassark Sankar

Captain: Denesh Ramdin Vice-captain: Tion Webster

SLS vs CCL Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Jesse Bootan, Hakeem Mitchell, Dexter Sween, Ramesh Brijlal, Khary Pierre, Kieshawn Dillon, Sharon Lewis

Captain: Tion Webster Vice-captain: Dexter Sween.

