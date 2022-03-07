SLS vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 24

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) will take on the Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in the 24th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers have won just one out of their eight Trinidad T10 Blast matches and are currently fifth in the points table. They lost to the Leatherback Giants in their last game. The Cocrico Cavaliers, meanwhile, have also managed to pick up a solitary win from their seven matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against the Blue Devils by five wickets.

SLS vs CCL Probable Playing 11 Today

SLS XI

Tion Webster (C), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Daniel Williams (WK), Justin Jagessar, Rishad Harris, Shiva Sankar, Marlon Richards, Eric Garcia, Ricky Jaipaul, Jabari Mills, Vasant Singh.

CCL XI

Jon-Russ Jaggesar (C), Franklyn Rouse, Brandon Ramdial (WK), Jordan Warner, Navin Bidaisee, Dejourn Charles, Dexter Sween, Philton Williams, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Jeremiah Cruickshank.

Match Details

SLS vs CCL, Match 24, Trinidad T10 Blast

Date and Time: 8th March 2022, 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is an absolute belter, with the Trinidad T10 Blast already seeing several high-scoring encounters. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 133 runs.

Today’s SLS vs CCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Brandon Ramdial: Ramdial has been in decent form with the bat in the Trinidad T10 Blast, scoring 88 runs at a strike rate of 144.26 in six matches. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Tion Webster: Webster has scored 217 runs at a strike rate of 187-plus while also picking up three wickets in six matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Navin Bidaisee: Bidaisee has scored 85 runs and picked up two wickets in six Trinidad T10 Blast matches. He can do well with both the bat and ball on Tuesday.

All-rounders

Shiva Sankar: Sankar can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Tuesday. He has picked up seven wickets in six matches.

Anderson Mahase: Mahase has scored 17 runs and picked up four wickets in six matches.

Bowlers

Dexter Sween: Sween has been in brilliant form with the bat in the Trinidad T10 Blast, scoring 136 runs at a strike rate of 152-plus. He also has two wickets to his name in six games.

Rishad Harris: Harris has bowled pretty well in the last couple of matches, picking up four wickets, including his best figures of 2/16. He could also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLS vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Tion Webster (SLS) - 528 points

Dexter Sween (CCL) - 323 points

Anderson Mahase (CCL) - 281 points

Shiva Sankar (SLS) - 245 points

Nicholas Sookdeosingh (SLS) - 241 points

Important Stats for SLS vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Tion Webster: 217 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 187.07 and ER - 11.80

Dexter Sween: 136 runs and 2 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 152.81 and ER - 15.64

Anderson Mahase: 17 runs and 4 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 154.55 and ER - 10.09

Shiva Sankar: 9 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 128.57 and ER - 13.56

Nicholas Sookdeosingh: 118 runs in 6 matches; SR - 168.57

SLS vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T10 Blast)

SLS vs CCL Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Daniel Williams, Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Navin Bidaisee, Marlon Richards, Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, Franklyn Rouse, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Rishad Harris, Dexter Sween.

Captain: Tion Webster. Vice-captain: Dexter Sween.

SLS vs CCL Dream11 Prediction - Trinidad T10 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Daniel Williams, Brandon Ramdial, Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Navin Bidaisee, Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, Franklyn Rouse, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Ricky Jaipaul, Dexter Sween.

Captain: Tion Webster. Vice-captain: Daniel Williams.

