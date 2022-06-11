SLS vs CCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 8

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) will take on the Cocrico Cavaliers (CCL) in the eighth match of the Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday.

Both teams are off to a solid start in the tournament. Cocrico Cavaliers defeated Spartan Kings by 58 runs, while Kieshawn Dillon and Tion Webster led the way, ensuring Scarlet Ibis Scorchers' unbeaten start.

Cocrico Cavaliers are much stronger on paper, with performers like Denesh Ramdin and Amir Jangoo among their ranks.

An exciting game awaits us in Trinidad, where both teams are vying for their second consecutive victory.

SLS vs CCL Probable Playing 11 Today

SLS XI

Tion Webster (c), Khary Pierre, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Joshua Ramdoo, Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Anthony Alexander, Randy Mahase (wk), Mikhil Govia

CCL XI

Denesh Ramdin (c), Jesse Bootan, Amir Jangoo (wk), Strassark Sankar, Akiel Cooper, Shaaron Lewis, Rakesh Maharaj, Ramesh Brijlal, Akeem Alvarez, Stephawn Solomon, Adrian Cooper

Match Details

SLS vs CCL, Match 8, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022

Date and Time: 12th June 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The Brian Lara Stadium pitch is an absolute belter, with the Trinidad T10 Blast already seeing several high-scoring encounters. Both teams will ideally look to bat first after winning the toss and putting up a good total in the first innings.

Today’s SLS vs CCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Ramdin: Ramdin is an experienced and capable wicketkeeper batter who can win the game on his own. Although his previous outing did not go well, where he scored only 12 runs, he is a good pick from the wicket-keeper section for today's outing.

Batters

Tion Webster: Webster had a fantastic night on Friday against the Soca Kings, scoring 33 runs at a strike rate of 157.14, including four fours and one six. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Dexter Sween: He is an all-around player on whom SLS teams rely. He is known for his big hits and medium-fast bowling at a good pace. During his previous outing, he scored 16 runs with the bat and was economical with the ball without taking a wicket.

Bowlers

Kieshawn Dillon: He was impressive with the ball in his previous outing, taking three wickets at an average of 7.00. He is expected to perform well in the upcoming games.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLS vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Kamil Pooran (SLS)

Akiel Cooper (CCL)

Shaaron Lewis (CCL)

Anthony Alexander (SLS)

Joshua Ramdoo (SLS)

Key stats for SLS vs CCL Dream11 prediction team

Anderson Mahase - Two wickets in his previous outing; bowling average: 5.00

Rakesh Maharaj - Two wickets in his previous outing; bowling average: 10.50

Strassark Sankar - One wicket in his previous outing; bowling average: 14.00

SLS vs CCL Dream11 Prediction Today (Trinidad T10 Blast)

SLS vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Jesse Bootan, Akiel Cooper, Dexter Sween, Ramesh Brijlal, Adrian Cooper, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Khary Pierre, Rakesh Maharaj.

Captain: Amir Jangoo. Vice-captain: Adrian Cooper.

SLS vs CCL Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Denesh Ramdin, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Jesse Bootan, Akeem Alvarez, Dexter Sween, Ramesh Brijlal, Adrian Cooper, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Khary Pierre.

Captain: Denesh Ramdin. Vice-captain: Kieshawn Dillon.

