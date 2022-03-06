SLS vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 22

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers will take on the Leatherback Giants in the 22nd Match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers are having a terrible run and find themselves fifth with just one win in seven games. In their previous fixture, they suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Steelpan Strikers.

Meanwhile, the Leatherback Giants are placed in the fourth spot with four wins in six matches. They are on a four-game winning run and are coming off a six-wicket win over Cocrico Cavaliers in their previous game.

SLS vs LBG Probable Playing 11 Today

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers

Tion Webster(c), Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Justin Jagessar, Ewart Nicholson, Daniel Williams(wk), Rishad Harris, Shiva Sankar, Marlon Richards, Eric Garcia, Ricky Jaipaul, Jabari Mills

Leatherback Giants

Amir Jangoo(c), Kamil Pooran, Shatrughan Rambaran, Daron Cruickshank, Christopher Vincent, Aaron Alfred(wk), Terrance Hinds, Sion Hackett, Vishan Jagessar, Justin Joseph, Ryan Bandoo

Match Details

Match: Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Leatherback Giants, Match 22

Date and Time: Monday, March 7, 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium has been a sporting one. Bowlers have been dominating in the initial stages whereas the batters have been able to produce once they settle in.

The team winning the toss is predicted to bowl first and chase.

Today’s SLS vs LBG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amir Jangoo: Jangoo has led his side from the front with his batting exploits. He has scored 206 runs in six games at a strike rate of over 200.

Batters

Tion Webster: Webster has been admirable with the bat so far in the tournament. He has scored 217 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of close to 180.

All-rounders

Vishan Jagessar: Vishan is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has grabbed seven wickets in six games at an economy of just 7.

Shiva Sankar: Shiva has been a consistent performer with the ball. He has seven wickets to his name in as many games.

Christopher Vincent: Vincent is a decent bowling all-rounder. He has picked up five wickets in six games while also scoring quickly at the death.

Terrance Hinds: Hinds impressed everyone in the previous game with his all-round exploits. He scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 230 and also grabbed one wicket.

Bowlers

Sion Hackett: Sion had a great showing in the previous game. He grabbed three wickets at an economy of just 7.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in SLS vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Tion Webster: 471 points

Amir Jangoo: 354 points

Terrance Hinds: 310 points

Vishan Jagessar: 279 points

Christopher Vincent: 277 points

Important stats for SLS vs LBG Dream11 prediction team

Tion Webster: Seven matches, 217 runs, one wicket

Amir Jangoo: Six games, 206 runs

Terrance Hinds: Six matches, 92 runs, Four wickets

Vishan Jagessar: Six matches, seven wickets

Christopher Vincent: Six matches, 57 five wickets

SLS vs LBG Dream11 Prediction Today

SLS vs LBG Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Shiva Sankar, Terrance Hinds, Vishan Jagessar, Christopher Vincent, Sion Hackett, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Ewart Nicholson, Rishad Harris, Eric Garcia

Captain: Tion Webster Vice-Captain: Terrance Hinds

SLS vs LBG Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Shiva Sankar, Terrance Hinds, Vishan Jagessar, Christopher Vincent, Sion Hackett, Kamil Pooran, Justin Jagessar, Jabari Mills, Ricky Jaipual

Captain: Amir Jangoo Vice-Captain: Christopher Vincent.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar