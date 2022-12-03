SLS vs LBG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 2022, Match 33

The 33rd match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will see the Leatherback Giants (LBG) squaring off against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday, December 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SLS vs LBG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Leatherback Giants have won none of their last five matches. Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches in this year's T10 tournament.

The Leatherback Giants will give it their all to win the match, but the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SLS vs LBG Match Details

The 33rd match of the Trinidad T10 2022 will be played on December 3 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLS vs LBG, Match 33

Date and Time: 3rd December 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The surface at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the SAMP Army Cocrico Cavaliers and Steelpan Players, where a total of 233 runs were scored at a loss of 6 wickets.

SLS vs LBG Form Guide

SLS - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

LBG - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

SLS vs LBG Probable Playing XI

SLS Playing XI

No injury updates

Khary Pierre ©, Tion Webster, Dexter Sween, Kamil Pooran, Mikkel Govia, Daron Cruickshank, Randy Mahase (wk), Eric Garcia, Justin Jagessar, Bryan Charles, Andrew Rambaran

LBG Playing XI

No injury updates

Kjorn Ottley ©, Marlon Richards, Saiba Batoosingh, Leonardo Julien (wk), Damion Joachim, Ewart Nicholson, Rishaad Harris, Joshua Ramdoo, Denzil Antoine, Ansil Bhagan, Vikesh Harrylochan

SLS vs LBG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Julian

L Julian is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. J Jagessar is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

T Webster

S Batoosingh and T Webster are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Antoine has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

D Cruickshank

D Cruickshank and E Gracia are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. V Harrylochan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

D Joachim

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Joachim and K Pierre. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Charles is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SLS vs LBG match captain and vice-captain choices

T Webster

T Webster is expected to bat in the top order, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches. He has smashed 151 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last six matches.

K Pierre

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make K Pierre the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bowl in the death order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 38 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for SLS vs LBG, Match 33

K Pierre

T Webster

D Antoine

K Pooran

D Sween

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Leatherback Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Julian, J Jagessar

Batters: S Batoosingh, D Antoine, T Webster

All-rounders: V Harrylochan, E Gracia, D Cruickshank

Bowlers: D Joachim, K Pierre, B Charles

Scarlet Lbis Scorchers vs Leatherback Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Julian

Batters: S Batoosingh, D Antoine, T Webster, K Pooran

All-rounders: V Harrylochan, M Govia, D Cruickshank

Bowlers: D Joachim, K Pierre, D Sween

