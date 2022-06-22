SLS vs SCK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 29

The Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) will take on the Soca King (SCK) in the 29th match of the Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 on Wednesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in this year's Trinidad T10 Blast tournament as they currently hold the top two positions in the points table. The Scarlet Ibis Scorchers have won four out of their last five matches, while the Soca King have won three out of their last six matches.

The Soca King will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers are a strong opponent. The match is expected to be won by the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

SLS vs SCK Probable Playing XI

SCK Playing XI

Jason Mohammed (c), Isaiah Rajah, Kirstan Kallicharan, Lyndell Nelson, Sion Hackett, Shatrughan Rambaran (wk), Chadeon Raymond, Jon Russ Jagessar, Ricky Jaipaul, Shiva Sankar, Kavesh Kantasingh

SLS Playing XI

Tion Webster (c), Anthony Alexander, Kamil Pooran, Dexter Sween, Mikhil Govia, Randy Mahase (wk), Hakeem Mitchell, Anderson Mahase, Kieshawn Dillon, Joshua Ramdoo, Khary Pierre

Match Details

SLS vs SCK, Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 29

Date and Time: June 22, 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

SLS vs SCK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Mahase, who has excelled in the previous year's Trinidad T10 league, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

K Kallicharan and T Webster are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Rajah is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs.

All-rounders

C Raymond and J Mohammed are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Sween is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Sankar and J Russ. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Dillon is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SLS vs SCK Dream11 prediction team

K Kallicharan (SLS)

J Mohammed (SCK)

T Webster (SLS)

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Soca King: Important stats for Dream11 team

K Kallicharan - 228 runs

J Russ - Seven wickets

T Webster - 164 runs and three wickets

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Soca King Dream11 Prediction Today (Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Mahase, K Kallicharan, I Rajah, T Webster, J Mohammed, C Raymond, K Pooran, D Sween, S Sankar, K Dillon, J Russ

Captain: K Kallicharan Vice Captain: D Sween

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Mahase, K Kallicharan, M Govia, T Webster, J Mohammed, C Raymond, S Hackett, D Sween, S Sankar, K Dillon, J Russ

Captain: K Kallicharan Vice Captain: J Russ

