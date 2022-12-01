SLS vs SP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast 2022, Match 27

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) will take on Steelpan Players (SP) in the 27th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the SLS vs SP Dream11 prediction.

Both sides have played five Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 matches so far, returning with three wins and two losses apiece. Scarlet Ibis Scorchers won their first two games before losing two out of their last three. Steelpan Players, meanwhile, have won and lost alternately.

SLS vs SP, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022

The 27th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 between Scarlet Ibis Scorchers and Steelpan Players will be played on December 1 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SLS vs SP, Match 27, Trinidad T10 Blast 2022

Date & Time: December 1st 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

SLS vs SP Pitch Report

The track at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, has been a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores here. The last six encounters have seen the team batting first rack up 100-plus scores.

SLS vs SP Form Guide (Trinidad T10 Blast 2022)

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers: L, W, L, W, W

Steelpan Players: W, L, W, L, W

SLS vs SP Probable Playing 11 today

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Probable Playing XI: Randy Mahase (wk), Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Eric Garcia, Daron Cruickshank, Andrew Rambaran, Mikhil Govia, Khary Pierre, Bryan Charles, Dexter Sween, Kieshawn Dillon.

Steelpan Players team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Steelpan Players Probable Playing XI: Denesh Ramdin (wk), Aaron Alfred, Adrian Sehzad Ali, Isaiah Rajah, Teshawn Castro, Justin Manick, Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred, Imran Khan, Kashtri Singh, Ricky Jaipaul.

Today’s SLS vs SP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Denesh Ramdin (3 innings, 80 runs)

Denesh Ramdin has been in good form with the bat, having scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 205.13 with the help of seven fours and five sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Tion Webster (5 innings, 120 runs, 2 wickets)

Tion Webster has accumulated 120 runs while striking at 203.39. He has two wickets to his name as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jyd Goolie (6 innings, 194 runs, 1 wicket)

Jyd Goolie is the second-highest run-getter in the Trinidad T10 Blast 2022 with 194 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 255.26, hitting 18 sixes in the process. He has also chipped in with one wicket.

Top Bowler Pick

Khary Pierre (5 innings, 5 wickets)

Khary Pierre has bowled well in the competition, taking five wickets so far. He can also come in handy with the bat.

SLS vs SP match captain and vice-captain choices

Teshawn Castro (6 innings, 238 runs, 3 wickets)

Teshawn Castro has been in magnificent form. He is currently the top run-scorer with 238 runs at an average of 39.67 and a strike rate of 245.36. He has also taken three wickets.

Dexter Sween (5 innings, 6 wickets, 71 runs)

Dexter Sween can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. He has scored 71 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 208.82. He has also claimed six wickets in 7.5 overs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SLS vs SP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Teshawn Castro 238 runs & 3 wickets in 6 innings Dexter Sween 71 runs & 6 wickets in 5 innings Jyd Goolie 194 runs & 1 wicket in 6 innings Tion Webster 120 runs & 2 wickets in 5 innings Denesh Ramdin 80 runs in 3 innings

SLS vs SP match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent top-order batters and all-rounders who might be the key. The likes of Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Teshawn Castro, Jyd Goolie, and Daron Cruickshank could be the ones to watch out for in the SLS vs SP game.

SLS vs SP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

SLS vs SP Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Denesh Ramdin

Batters: Tion Webster, Isaiah Rajah, Kamil Pooran, Teshawn Castro (c)

All-rounders: Jyd Goolie (vc), Daron Cruickshank

Bowlers: Khary Pierre, Imran Khan, Kashtri Singh, Dexter Sween

SLS vs SP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

SLS vs SP Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Denesh Ramdin (c), Aaron Alfred

Batters: Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Teshawn Castro

All-rounders: Jyd Goolie, Jahron Alfred, Daron Cruickshank

Bowlers: Khary Pierre, Imran Khan, Dexter Sween (vc)

