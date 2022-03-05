SLS vs SPK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 19

The 19th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will see Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (SLS) take on Steelpan Strikers (SPK) on Sunday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The Scorchers have struggled this campaign. With only one win in six games, they are fifth in the points table as their playoff hopes continue to recede. Meanwhile, the Strikers beat Soca King by 15 runs in their previous outing to move to fourth in the points table.

SLS vs SPK Probable Playing XIs

SLS

Tion Webster, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Daniel Williams (wk), Ewart Nicholson, Kieron Pollard (c), Rishad Harris, Kieshawn Dillon, Shiva Shanker, Jabari Mills, Justin Jagessar, Ricky Jaipaul.

SPK

Evin Lewis, Adrian Ali (wk), Mark Deyal, Kirstan Kallicharan, Vikash Mohan, Jahron Alfred, Imran Khan (c), Stephon Ramdial, Akheel Mollon, Anthony Alexander, Ancil Nedd.

Match Details

Match: Scarlet Ibis Scorchers vs Steelpan Strikers, Trinidad T10 Blast, 2022.

Date and Time: March 06, 2022; 12:15 AM IST.

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Stadium is conducive for batters, and the trend is expected to continue in this match too. The new ball could move a bit at the start, but it should skid nicely onto the bat. Batters will need to bide some time on the track before playing their strokes.

Today's SLS vs SPK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Daniel Williams: He has not lived up to expectations, scoring only 38 runs in six games at an average of 6.33 in the tournament. He will look for better returns in this match.

Batters

Tion Webster: He is having a dream campaign, scoring 216 runs at an average of 36.00 in six games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Kieron Pollard: Pollard is a big-match player, and is expected to fire in this must-win game. That makes him a must-have player in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Bowlers

Rishad Harris: Bowlers have not dominated in the tournament so far, but Harris has taken four wickets in six games. He has also contributed significantly with the bat in the lower order.

Five best players to pick in SLS vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

Kieron Pollard (SLS): 148 points.

Shiva Sankar (SLS): 243 points.

Stephon Ramdial (SPK): 136 points.

Kirstan Kallicharan (SPK): 88 points.

Kieshawn Dillon (SLS): 218 points.

Key stats for SLS vs SPK Dream11 prediction team

Imran Khan – 39 runs and three wickets in five games; bowling average: 31.33.

Evin Lewis - 141 runs in five games; batting average: 28.20.

Mark Deyal – 42 runs and four wickets in five games; bowling average: 23.63.

Nicholas Sookdeosingh – 118 runs in six games; batting average: 19.66.

SLS vs SPK Dream11 Prediction

SLS vs SPK Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Daniel Williams, Evin Lewis, Tion Webster, Kieshawn Dillon, Kieron Pollard, Mark Deyal, Imran Khan, Shiva Shanker, Rishad Harris, Stephon Ramdial, Akheel Mollon.

Captain: Evin Lewis | Vice-captain: Mark Deyal.

SLS vs SPK Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Daniel Williams, Evin Lewis, Kirstan Kallicharan, Tion Webster, Kieron Pollard, Mark Deyal, Imran Khan, Shiva Shanker, Rishad Harris, Stephon Ramdial, Akheel Mollon.

Captain: Kieron Pollard | Vice-captain: Mark Deyal.

Edited by Bhargav