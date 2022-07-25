SLV vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022, Match 6

Slovenia (SLV) will take on Austria (AUT) in the sixth match of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022 on Monday at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland.

Slovenia are new to the tournament and will be playing their first match against an experienced team. Austria, on the other hand, are one of the strongest teams in the Europe Qualifier, coming from a win in their first match against Luxembourg by 36 runs.

Slovenia will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Austria are a relatively better team. Austria are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SLV vs AUT Probable Playing XI

SLV Playing XI

Primoz Pustoslemsek, Ayyaz A Qureshi Mohammad Taher, Ramanjot Singh, Sudhakar Koppolu, Mark Oman, Mazhar Khan (wk), Tarun Sharma, Waqar Khan, Dilleep Kumar Pallekonda, Nilesh Ujawe

AUT Playing XI

Habib Ahmadzai, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Armaan Randhawa, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Mark Simpson-Parker (wk), Aqib Iqbal, Abdullah Akbarjan, Sahel Zadran, Amit Nathwani

Match Details

SLV vs AUT, T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: July 25, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Finland

Pitch Report

The wicket is anticipated to help the batters as it has been the case in the last few games. The team batting first will have a good chance of scoring 150 or more, and the spinners will be quite effective at getting wickets.

SLV vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Ahmadzai, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

R Shigiwal and I Hossain are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. M Oman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

S Momin and A Iqbal are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. P Pustoslemsek is another good pick for the Dream11 team. S Momin smashed 13 runs and took two wickets in the last match against Luxembourg.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Ujawe and A Nathwani. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Qureshi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in SLV vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

S Momin (AUT)

R Shigiwal (AUT)

A Iqbal (AUT)

SLV vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: H Ahmadzai, I Hossain, R Shigiwal, M Oman, S Momin, A Iqbal, P Pustoslemsek, N Ujawe, A Nathwani, A Qureshi, S Zadran

Captain: S Momin Vice Captain: P Pustoslemsek

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: H Ahmadzai, I Hossain, R Shigiwal, M Oman, S Momin, A Iqbal, P Pustoslemsek, R Singh, N Ujawe, A Nathwani, S Zadran

Captain: S Momin Vice Captain: R Shigiwal

